Fernando Alonso targeted for McLaren IndyCar return

Change your timezone:

F1 legend Fernando Alonso has been tipped for an IndyCar return, with McLaren boss Zak Brown stating that he will 'continue to bug' the two-time world champion.

Alonso previously attempted to win the Indy500 in 2017, 2019 and 2020, but failed on all three occasions.

The Spaniard has since focused on F1, returning to the sport in 2021 and not looking back, now at Aston Martin while racing well into his 40s.

But 2026 is the final year of his current contract in the sport and, at 44, he has stated that he may well retire at the end of this year, if Aston Martin have given him an opportunity to fight for more podiums in 2026.

Now, McLaren boss Brown has stated that, when Alonso finishes in F1, he would love to have him back at Arrow McLaren IndyCar team, going for Indy500 glory once again.

"I think he's very capable winning the Indy 500, I thoroughly enjoyed racing with him here. He enjoyed it all, but one of the years, but he loved the first year. I mean, it was magic. And I'd love to see Fernando back at the Indy 500 with us, and that is something I'll continue to bug him about."

READ MORE: New FIA rule that may stop one team dominating F1 2026 revealed

Will Alonso retire from F1 in 2026?

Alonso has said that he will find it easier to walk away if he has a good car in 2026, but that if he is still stuck in the midfield, then he may seek to sign another contract.

Aston Martin now have design legend Adrian Newey on their side, and they are hoping that his car designs can help them to fulfil their ambition of becoming a championship-challenging outfit in the next few years.

This may have to wait until 2027 or 2028, however, with not even the new regulation changes likely to see Aston Martin challenging for the title as early as 2026 given they finished seventh in last year's constructors' championship.

It remains to be seen how long Alonso will want to wait around in F1 for, but an opportunity to challenge for a 33rd career grand prix victory is surely one of his main motivations, having not won a race since 2013.

READ MORE: Christian Horner F1 return 'could happen quickly'

Related