Adrian Newey makes stunning THREE car claim for 2026

F1 legend Adrian Newey has revealed that we could see three 'very different' Aston Martin cars in 2026.

Newey joined Aston Martin last year as a managing technical partner, but has since taken on team principal duties ahead of the 2026 season.

Aston Martin are looking to become a championship-challenging outfit in the future, and 2026 is one of the first opportunities to show their progress under Newey.

The Silverstone-based outfit recently unveiled their AMR26, but had a few issues with it at the first pre-season testing event of 2026, with Lance Stroll only able to complete five laps during the week.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso did, however, manage to get a full day of testing in on the Friday of that event, with commentators noting how radical Newey's design was compared to other teams on the grid.

"It's very important to keep an open mind."

Aston Martin's 2026 ambitions

Newey-designed cars have claimed 25 world championships all-told, during spells with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

Aston Martin have brought the 67-year-old in with a view to becoming a championship-contending team, but it's thought that ambition may have to wait in 2026.

The team only finished seventh in last year's constructors' championship, and their first goal in the regulations overhaul will be to get back challenging for podium finishes, having not claimed one since 2023.

Alonso may well have put his ambitions of a third world title behind him at the age of 44, but a 33rd career race victory will be what he wants before thinking about retiring from the sport.

The Spaniard has not claimed a grand prix victory since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, and has only added 11 podiums across 10 full seasons since that year.

