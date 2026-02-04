Lewis Hamilton melts hearts with adorable photo dump that fans instantly love

Change your timezone:

Barely a day after fresh rumors linked Lewis Hamilton to Kim Kardashian, the F1 icon sent the internet into meltdown once again — this time with an unexpected new “love” story.

Fans had already been buzzing after reports claimed the seven-time world champion spent the weekend with the reality TV mogul and Skims founder, sparking intense speculation across social media.

Then, just 24 hours later, the frenzy ramped up another notch when Hamilton and Kardashian were spotted arriving together in Paris, appearing to have seamlessly continued their time together after leaving an ultra-luxurious Cotswolds getaway.

As yet we’ve heard nothing from either party about their rumoured love match, but on Tuesday Hamilton had fans swooning with a different kind of adoration as he dropped a super-cute January photo dump.

Lewis Hamilton and puppy love

As well as some shots from last weekend’s big F1 shakedown with Ferrari in Barcelona, and a skiing trip, Lewis threw in some of the sweetest shots you will ever see as he got to meet and play with a litter of beautiful little puppies.

Within a couple of hours of Hamilton posting the adorable pupdate, almost 900,000 fans had reacted to the post - most with messages of love.

Of course there were a fair few asking about that Kardashian ‘love match’ as well, but for now Lewis is keeping mum about that.

The next big date in Hamilton’s 2026 calendar is the second tranche of F1 testing ahead of the new season. That takes place in Bahrain next week - from February 11-13 inclusive.

Related