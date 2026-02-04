F1 star signs for rivals on eve of 2026 season

Change your timezone:

Axed Formula 1 driver Jack Doohan has been given a second chance by a rival team to his former squad, Alpine.

Around this time last year, Doohan was preparing to start his rookie campaign as a full-time Alpine driver.

However, after only six races, the Enstone-based outfit chose to drop him back to a reserve role, bringing in Franco Colapinto as his replacement.

Neither Doohan or Colapinto managed to pick up a single point during their time at the wheel of the A525 and at the close of the 2025 campaign, remained the only two drivers to finish the year without any points.

Now, just days after the news that he failed to secure a full-time seat in Super Formula, Doohan has been handed a lifeline by Haas, who have announced that the Aussie racer will be their F1 reserve driver for 2026.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner declares ‘unfinished business’ in F1 as Red Bull warned of Max Verstappen exit

Doohan becomes 2026 Haas F1 reserve driver

Left unrepresented by an F1 team, Alpine rival Haas have now snapped up the 23-year-old, who will join Ryo Hirakawa as a reserve driver for the American-team, backing up the full-time driver duo of Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon.

Hirakawa was also previously part of Alpine's reserve ranks, but made the mid-season switch to Haas in 2025.

Following the announcement, Doohan said: ''I’m thrilled to be joining TGR Haas F1 Team. It’s the ideal place to continue my Formula 1 career. I would like to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to grow and take on the great challenge of 2026 together. I’m eager to begin working with the team and collaborating on a successful season.’'

Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu added: “I’m personally very excited to have Jack join us on the team given the strength of his racing resume and of course his experience in being a reserve driver in Formula 1.

“The dedication required to remain sharp and prepared to race while getting to know how the team works and so on, it’s challenging for any driver – especially one who’s obviously still very keen to race again at this level. I’ve enjoyed getting to know Jack and we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the team and benefiting from his contributions.”

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The 2026 F1 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET. The first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain will kick off before then on February 11 until 13, and the second round continues from February 18 until February 20.

F1 2026: Which driver contracts expire this year?

Related