Lewis Hamilton reveals he signed his Ferrari contract in Hawaii!
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has revealed that his Ferrari contract was signed in Hawaii.
Hamilton signed his Ferrari deal all the way back in January 2024, with the seven-time world champion then having to complete a full season with Mercedes before he could actually make his switch to Maranello.
Since joining Ferrari last year, however, Hamilton has not even claimed a single grand prix podium, and has struggled for form compared to team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Despite this, the 41-year-old has revealed his happiness at being with the team, the most successful and iconic outfit on the F1 grid, while also revealing that he signed his contract with the Maranello-based team in Hawaii.
"It’s such an honour to be part of this team," Hamilton said on stage at the Ferrari 2026 season launch event. "Second year feels still very fresh, I remember signing the contract, I was in Hawaii at the time, couldn’t believe still to this day that I get to work for this iconic brand.
Can Hamilton get back to his best in 2026?
While Ferrari's car performance left much to be desired in 2025, Hamilton himself struggled with inconsistent driver performances.
He finished 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, who claimed seven podiums in the season, in what was Hamilton's biggest ever team-mate defeat.
Hamilton knows that he's going to have to do better than that in 2026 to convince Ferrari to give him another contract in the sport, with his Hawaii-signed deal coming to an end at the end of this year.
But he will hope that the 2026 regulations offer him more than the previous set. Not only in terms of Ferrari's car performance, but also in terms of his ability to get the most out of the car.
Hamilton only claimed two grand prix wins in four seasons of the previous regulations, and these new 2026 cars might just be better suited to his immense talent.
