Why has Lewis Hamilton not reacted to Riccardo Adami's sacking?

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has not even bothered to wave goodbye to the man who has guided him through his first 12 months at Ferrari.

Riccardo Adami has been moved into a new position within the Ferrari team, and will no longer be Hamilton's race engineer.

That has come after a difficult first year of working together for the pair at Ferrari in 2025, which featured several awkward moments over team radio.

At the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton seemed bemused by a lack of information coming from Adami, while the Miami GP saw Hamilton tell the team through Adami to 'have a cup of tea' after he was angered by the fact that he wasn't being let through by Charles Leclerc.

Then came the Monaco GP, when it had appeared as though Adami had blanked Hamilton when the Brit had asked 'Are you annoyed at me?' However, that was later cleared up with Ferrari suggesting that Adami had already left the pit wall at that stage.

But Hamilton has not even issued a simple 'thank you' to Adami on social media for their season spent together.

The news was announced last week, and Hamilton's silence on the matter has been deafening.

Why has Hamilton not thanked Riccardo Adami for his services?

There's no doubt that they had a tricky working relationship, but it was thought that the pair got on fine away from the track, with reports of a 'positive dinner' between the pair circulating just before Christmas.

Adami has been handed a new role at Ferrari which should mean that the pair will still see each other, potentially a reason why Hamilton has not felt the need to issue a social media post about Adami.

Then there's the fact that Hamilton said that he would be off social media throughout F1's winter break, potentially another reason why he has not publicly thanked Adami.

But despite this apparent social media blackout, Hamilton has still found time to post about Lululemon, the brand with whom he is an ambassador, as well as posting pictures from a recent holiday.

So it begs the question, why has he not offered some level of thanks to the man who guided him through the 2025 season?

There's no doubt that Hamilton would love to have Peter 'Bono' Bonnington back in his corner, after the Brit spent 12 seasons alongside Bono at Mercedes, winning six world championships in that time, with the Mercedes man now Kimi Antonelli's race engineer.

