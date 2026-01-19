Max Verstappen addresses Red Bull F1 engine loophole rumours

Change your timezone:

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has addressed recent rumours about a loophole in the new regulations alleged to have been found by Red Bull powertrains.

Red Bull are entering a new era of power unit production from this year, alongside Ford, but it is uncertain how they are going to be able to perform in the new era.

There have been rumours of an alleged loophole found by Red Bull powertrains and Mercedes in the new regulations, which would allow their power units to run at a high brake horsepower (bhp).

The alleged trick regards the geometric compression ratio, which is changing within power units in 2026 from 18:1 last season down to 16:1.

The two teams were accused of uncovering a trick that would allow the geometric compression ratio to be 16:1 when the car is static, but move up to the previously allowed 18:1 ratio during the course of a lap - estimated to be worth 15bhp which would result in significantly better lap times.

"I'm not there to be the engine technician will explain everything in detail to you. At the end of the day, it's also something between the FIA and the engine manufacturers to sort out.

"I drive the car, and I trust that from our side, we always try to do our very best to get the most performance out of the engine."

How will Red Bull fare as a power unit manufacturer?

The FIA have already been forced to act ahead of the season to close a loophole surrounding fuel-flow meters, but haven't added any new guidance on the geometric compression rates as of yet.

They have, however, confirmed that a meeting will take place which will focus on the specifics of the power unit rules, as well as other aspects of the wholesale 2026 regulations reset.

Red Bull's new era of power unit production is being backed up by a partnership with Ford, who have stated that their commitment to F1 is absolute, no matter whether or not Verstappen leaves Red Bull in future years.

Time will tell how Red Bull will get on as a power unit manufacturer, but their powertrain director Ben Hodgkinson recently revealed his positivity about the project, rubbishing rumours that Mercedes were the manufacturer who have mastered the regulations.

