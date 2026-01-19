Audi F1 2026 car launch: Date, time and how to watch FREE
Audi F1 2026 car launch: Date, time and how to watch FREE
Audi F1 team are set to unveil their 2026 car on Tuesday January 20, with a season launch event in Berlin.
Audi Revolut F1 team have taken over the Sauber team who had been previously racing in the sport since 1992, and 2026 will mark Audi's first season in F1 as a team and power unit manufacturer.
The team will still have both of Sauber's drivers from last year in Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto in their positions, as well as team principal Jonathan Wheatley.
The outfit are now set to become the fourth team to unveil their 2026 car design - after Red Bull, Racing Bulls and Haas - with a special season launch event in Berlin.
Following that event, a select group of fans and media personnel will get a closer look at the 2026 car design and livery in another event in Berlin on Wednesday January 21.
When is Audi's F1 car launch?
Audi were the first team to take their 2026 car out on track during a promotional filming day at the start of January at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but limited images were provided of that filming session.
How to watch Audi's 2026 launch live
F1 fans can watch Audi's season launch via a live stream on the official Audi F1 website.
When the event starts, a live stream will be available via this link.
Fans can also watch the live event via Audi F1's YouTube channel, head back to this page when it starts to find the embed of the live stream.
When are the other F1 teams unveiling their 2026 cars?
Here is the full list of the 11 teams' 2026 season launch events and how to watch them:
|Team
|Location
|Date
|How to watch
|Red Bull
|Detroit, USA
|January 15
|Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
|Racing Bulls
|Detroit, USA
|January 15
|Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
|Haas
|Online
|January 19
|Haas F1 website and social pages
|Audi
|Berlin, Germany
|January 20
|YouTube, Audi social channels
|Ferrari
|Maranello, Italy
|January 23
|YouTube, Ferrari social media pages
|Alpine
|Barcelona, Spain
|January 23
|YouTube, Alpine social media pages
|Mercedes
|Online
|February 2
|Mercedes social channels
|Williams
|Grove
|February 3
|TBC
|Cadillac
|Santa Clara, USA
|February 8
|Cadillac F1 website, YouTube
|Aston Martin
|TBC
|February 9
|TBC
|McLaren
|Bahrain and Online
|February 9
|TBC
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider
Related
Latest News
Audi F1 2026 car launch: Date, time and how to watch FREE
- Yesterday 23:00
Why has Lewis Hamilton not reacted to Riccardo Adami's sacking?
- Yesterday 21:02
Lewis Hamilton branded 'narrow minded' in F1 approach critique
- Yesterday 19:01
Max Verstappen addresses Red Bull F1 engine loophole rumours
- Yesterday 17:00
Cadillac runs 2026 Formula 1 car for first time at Silverstone
- January 18, 2026 23:00
Lewis Hamilton beams as Ferrari reveals 2026 Formula 1 challenger
- January 18, 2026 21:00
Most read
Lewis Hamilton exit least of Ferrari worries: Here's how nightmare could get worse
- 1 january
Verstappen completes Mercedes test shortly before Red Bull reveal
- 17 january
F1 champion Max Verstappen compared to legendary Michael Schumacher
- 4 january
RAM unveils Dana White-led TV show to pick 2026 NASCAR driver
- 9 january
Huge new name announced for 2026 Daytona 500
- 12 january
First clip of 2026 F1 cars in action revealed
- 9 january