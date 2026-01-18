Cadillac runs 2026 Formula 1 car for first time at Silverstone

Change your timezone:

Cadillac has become the second team to put its 2026 Formula 1 car on track, completing a “history-making” first lap at Silverstone.

The newest squad in F1 took to the famous British circuit this week for a shakedown as part of their preparations for the 2026 season, which kicks off following an extensive pre-season testing program on March 8.

Fans won’t see the cars in full race conditions until the Australian Grand Prix weekend, but there will be plenty of previews and teasers to build excitement in the lead-up to the new regulations cycle.

Cadillac's shakedown at Silverstone was part of a filming day before the first round of pre-season testing kicks off in Barcelona from January 26 until January 30, although these sessions will not be broadcast to the public.

The rebranded Audi team also ran their first F1 challenger last week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and now, Cadillac have completed their first laps as a team with new driver duo Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

How did Cadillac's Silverstone shakedown go?

After videos emerged of the new team experiencing some slight 'hiccups' in the garage, filming got underway and in a video posted to the American squad's official social media channels, their first F1 challenger could be seen and heard roaring down the pit straight.

Though the Scuderia debuted the sound of their new engine for 2026 via social media this week, Cadillac have provided the chance for fans to hear it for the first time at Silverstone as the new squad join Haas in relying on Ferrari as their engine provider for 2026.

10 years on from the last time F1 welcomed a new team to the grid, Cadillac will make their competitive debut with their Ferrari-powered machinery, although a works engine project is planned later down the line via Cadillac's parent company, General Motors.

Graeme Lowdon's F1 outfit will run a testing livery for the Barcelona testing stints in January before their official F1 look is unveiled during the Super Bowl on February 8.

