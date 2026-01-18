Max Verstappen gets long-awaited move from Red Bull

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen appeared to get exactly what he had been hoping for at Red Bull’s 2026 Formula 1 car launch, offering positive feedback on the team’s new design direction.

The team swapped its traditional Milton Keynes setting for Detroit on Thursday night, using the event to spotlight its new partnership with Ford and the beginning of a new era as a full power unit manufacturer.

Visually, the change was immediately noticeable. Red Bull moved away from its familiar matte finish, unveiling a glossier look with a brighter shade of blue to symbolize the transition.

Their first Ford era design harked back to Sebastian Vettel's title winning years at Red Bull, and the team's latest world champion only had praise for their revamp.

Verstappen? He loves it!

“I think it’s much better. I’ve been asking for this for a while so this is great. I like the shine and blue is my favourite colour and also the red logo on its back," he said.

Alongside Red Bull, their sister team also unveiled their car at the Ford mega launch, although Racing Bulls' design didn't differ too much from last year showcasing the same matte white finish.

Looks aren't everything, however, and when pondering what the future held in the RB22, Verstappen continued: "It is all still a bit unknown with the engine and the dimension of the car has changed a bit.

"For us drivers, initially it will take a bit of time to adjust and important on test days to get our laps in and optimise as much as possible. It is always better to have an ending like that (2025) and everybody is excited to start a new chapter."

