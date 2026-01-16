Logan Sargeant announces new contract at Red Bull launch

Change your timezone:

Former F1 driver Logan Sargeant revealed at the Red Bull season launch party that he has a new racing role with Ford Racing.

Sargeant previously competed between 2023-2024 in F1, but was axed by Williams midway through that second season.

The American racer only scored one point across 36 grands prix in his time spent in the sport, and the Grove-based outfit opted to replace him with youngster Franco Colapinto.

Sargeant has been, however, racing in the IMSA Sportscar Championship, and is set to return to that series in 2026 too.

But alongside that role, Sargeant revealed at the Ford season launch event, where both Red Bull and Racing Bulls' 2026 F1 cars were unveiled as part of Ford's new partnership with Red Bull, that he has taken on a role with Ford Racing.

"I'm looking forward to it, we have a long year of development for sure, at some point down the road this year we're going to get to drive it [Ford hypercar prototype] for real, and in the time being just working alongside the team to help as much as I can to get that car ready to go and doing some racing alongside that."

Ford's new Red Bull partnership

Ford powertrains have been helping Red Bull in their ambition to become a works team in 2026, heading into a new era of power unit production.

Red Bull dropped their partnership with Honda and have instead been working with Ford to prepare for next year, amid new regulations sweeping into the sport.

Ford's commitment to F1 seems to be solid, with Mark Rushbrook recently saying that they won't be put off working with Red Bull even if Max Verstappen opts to leave the team in the years to come.

It is, however, unlikely that this new partnership between himself and Ford is going to yield an F1 opportunity with Red Bull for Sargeant, who was let go by Williams after just one point was scored from almost two full seasons.

