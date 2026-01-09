Lewis Hamilton included in Mercedes gesture

Change your timezone:

Mercedes proved that Lewis Hamilton will always be their driver in the latest post from the F1 team.

Hamilton owes much of his F1 title success to Mercedes, claiming six drivers' championship and helping the team win eight consecutive constructors' titles between 2014-2021.

The Brit then opted to move to Ferrari for the 2025 season, following three years of relative underperformance at Mercedes, but things haven't worked out any better in Maranello.

In 2025, the 41-year-old was not even able to claim a single grand prix podium with his new team, and finished down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

What's more, Hamilton was 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the same car, with some pundits suggesting that his time in the sport could be coming to an end.

Hamilton aiming for 2026 fightback

The post read: "Another return. I’m incredibly grateful for this break. Time to disconnect, recharge and find a bit of inner peace. Time with family and friends replenishing with rest and good laughs has been everything I needed after a very draining year. In a world that moves so fast where we’re constantly being pulled in so many directions, truly disconnecting and has been the most amazing feeling."

The former Mercedes man then reflected on entering the new year by changing for the better, adding: "I’m conscious that we’re entering the Year of the Horse and leaving behind the Year of the Snake. The time for change is now. Starting new routines, leaving behind unwanted patterns and working on growth.

"Let go of things that don’t serve you. This can take time, there will be things you can’t get rid of immediately, but it starts with the first step," he continued.

"Even though the world can seem like a mess, I hope that you’re staying focused on living life to the fullest. Be you and never forget who you are. I learnt that from many of you who told me this in 2025, and I’ll never forget again! Your support means the world to me, and I’m here for you too. You are never alone. Let’s take it one day at a time, one step at a time."

Following his dismal 2025, Hamilton's hope is that new regulations that are sweeping into the sport in 2026 will help him challenge further up the grid.

Not only might the new regulations provide Ferrari an opportunity to make a jump on their competitors, but Hamilton will also be glad to be driving a completely new generation of race car that may just be better suited to his talents.

