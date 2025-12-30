Want to buy an F1 track? Here's how...

Change your timezone:

Sections of the Suzuka Circuit could be offered for sale once ongoing construction at the Japanese venue is finished.

The iconic home of Formula 1’s Japanese Grand Prix is currently being refurbished, with work focused on the circuit’s 'West Course', which features the well-known 'Spoon Curve'.

A favorite among fans, Suzuka has long been a permanent fixture on the Formula 1 calendar and boasts a deep and storied history in the sport.

F1 legend Michael Schumacher boasts the record for the most wins at Suzuka, having stood on the top step of the podium there on six occasions.

Behind him is fellow seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who will get the opportunity to try and match Schumacher's record when the Japanese GP returns in March 2026.

Home of Japanese GP to sell parts of F1 track

As construction continues at Suzuka, the circuit's official social media accounts have been posting frequent updates to perhaps subside any fears fans may have over the resurfacing not being completed in time.

The affected area has been completely closed as the reconstruction work continues, with a new layer of asphalt being laid in the process.

Suzuka's social accounts also recently revealed on 'X' that once the construction work is finished, used parts of the track will go on sale, meaning some lucky F1 fans could get their hands on them!

The post shared images of construction workers cutting sections of asphalt off the track and the accompanying caption read: "In conjunction with the resurfacing works on the Suzuka Circuit West Course, we are offering for sale asphalt from the racing track that has hosted numerous major events including Formula 1 and the Suzuka 8 Hours endurance race.

"The image shows one scene of the cutting process.

"Pricing and further details will be announced at a later date."

