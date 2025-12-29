Schumacher names his ultimate Formula 1 driver pairing

Change your timezone:

German F1 legend Ralf Schumacher has given his verdict on who he believes would be the best driver pairing of all time.

Schumacher is the brother of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, largely considered to be one of the greatest drivers that F1 has ever seen.

The German won seven world championships - a joint record with Lewis Hamilton - and sits second on the all-time lists of race victories, podiums and pole positions.

He's only bettered on those lists by Lewis Hamilton, who has also won seven world championship titles.

However, Ralf Schumacher has suggested that Hamilton and his brother would not be the driver partnership that he would choose if he could pick any drivers past and present.

"I think that would be a very healthy fight. But purely in terms of skill, they are the two best drivers I've seen in Formula 1.

"The ability to deliver performances under pressure, to always be faster than the team-mate and to really get the best out of the car and the team, that is what distinguishes the two drivers."

Verstappen's record-breaking numbers

At just 28 years of age, Verstappen has broken a host of all-time records in F1 already, including the number of consecutive grand prix victories, achieving 10 in a row in 2023.

He's a four-time champion already, and narrowly missed out on a record-equalling fifth title in 2025 by just two points, despite driving an inconsistent RB21.

Verstappen won eight races in 2025, the most of any driver, and that was despite McLaren's overall dominance of the season.

The Dutchman is third on the all-time list of race victors with 71 throughout his career so far, and is also high on the pole positions and podiums lists.

If he races in F1 long enough, he could well find himself challenging some of Hamilton and Schumacher's records, which is why he is considered to be one of the greatest drivers of his generation.

Related