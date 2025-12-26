Williams F1 star tipped to become world champion

Change your timezone:

Carlos Sainz has been tipped to become an F1 world champion after a stellar maiden campaign with Williams.

Despite some early season teething issues at his new team, Sainz has gone on to claim two grand prix podiums and helped Williams secure fifth in the constructors' for the team.

It was his first year alongside Alex Albon, having been replaced at Ferrari by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and he showed that he has what it takes to challenge high up the grid when he is given the car.

Sainz's last season at Ferrari in 2024 was arguably the best of his career, claiming two grands prix wins and looking every bit as good as team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Despite now being at a team who are competing in the midfield, Sainz's father Carlos Sainz senior has said that his son can work his way back up and become a world champion in the future.

"It's only natural that I think that; I'm his father and I've been with him. I know the ability and the talent he has. And I think he does have the talent to achieve it.

"He has to be in the right place at the right time; everything has to align perfectly. I think he's fighting and working hard to try and achieve it, and that's what he's focused on."

Can Williams keep hold of Sainz?

Sainz's form in both 2024 and 2025 makes it more likely that a big team may come calling for his services once again if they're in need of a driver.

He was linked with Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin before ultimately choosing Williams when various doors were shutting in 2024, and the team do appear to be on the up.

But with new regulations sweeping into the sport in 2026, it remains to be seen whether or not they can rise quickly enough to give Sainz the winning car that his performances deserve, and with a number of drivers set to be out of contract at the end of 2026, it might be hard for Williams to keep hold of the Spaniard.

The same could be said for Albon, with the Grove-based outfit having one of the strongest driver lineups on the entire grid. The pressure is on James Vowles and co to deliver them a car that can challenge for at least more regular podium finishes.

