Williams F1 star tipped to become world champion
Williams F1 star tipped to become world champion
Carlos Sainz has been tipped to become an F1 world champion after a stellar maiden campaign with Williams.
Despite some early season teething issues at his new team, Sainz has gone on to claim two grand prix podiums and helped Williams secure fifth in the constructors' for the team.
It was his first year alongside Alex Albon, having been replaced at Ferrari by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and he showed that he has what it takes to challenge high up the grid when he is given the car.
Sainz's last season at Ferrari in 2024 was arguably the best of his career, claiming two grands prix wins and looking every bit as good as team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Despite now being at a team who are competing in the midfield, Sainz's father Carlos Sainz senior has said that his son can work his way back up and become a world champion in the future.
"It's only natural that I think that; I'm his father and I've been with him. I know the ability and the talent he has. And I think he does have the talent to achieve it.
"He has to be in the right place at the right time; everything has to align perfectly. I think he's fighting and working hard to try and achieve it, and that's what he's focused on."
Can Williams keep hold of Sainz?
Sainz's form in both 2024 and 2025 makes it more likely that a big team may come calling for his services once again if they're in need of a driver.
He was linked with Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin before ultimately choosing Williams when various doors were shutting in 2024, and the team do appear to be on the up.
But with new regulations sweeping into the sport in 2026, it remains to be seen whether or not they can rise quickly enough to give Sainz the winning car that his performances deserve, and with a number of drivers set to be out of contract at the end of 2026, it might be hard for Williams to keep hold of the Spaniard.
The same could be said for Albon, with the Grove-based outfit having one of the strongest driver lineups on the entire grid. The pressure is on James Vowles and co to deliver them a car that can challenge for at least more regular podium finishes.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider
Related
Latest News
Williams F1 star tipped to become world champion
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari have 'four months' to prove themselves
- 3 hours ago
Why Max Verstappen didn't pay for F1 driver dinner
- Today 17:02
Play F1 Christmas True or False with Max Verstappen
- Yesterday 23:02
Presents or punishments? Who's been naughty and nice on the F1 2025 grid
- Yesterday 21:17
F1 2025 grid as iconic characters from Christmas movies
- Yesterday 19:07
Most read
F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment
- 11 december
NASCAR Today: Legendary owners react to 23XI legal agreement as Cup Series team joins new series
- 13 december
Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives
- 10 december
Iconic US Air Force and NASCAR tradition set to continue at Daytona 500
- 13 december
NASCAR champion Kyle Larson scoops another 2025 trophy
- 21 december
Hendrick Motorsports under-fire after latest NASCAR driver announcement
- 13 december