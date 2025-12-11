Max Verstappen brutally claps back at F1 reporter

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen snapped at a journalist during the post-race press conference following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion missed out on the title by just two points to Lando Norris on Sunday, even after delivering a near-perfect weekend by taking pole and winning the race.

Those decisive two points have been scrutinized in the wider context of the 2025 season, leading one reporter to question Verstappen about his collision with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix in June.

Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty for what appeared to be a deliberate clash with the Mercedes driver, a punishment that demoted him to 10th place and cost him nine vital championship points.

Those nine points would have secured him a fifth straight world title, but Verstappen has repeatedly argued that Red Bull’s overall performance in 2025 - not any single incident - is what ultimately denied them a stronger championship challenge.

Did Barcelona cost Max Verstappen in 2025?

When he was asked what he now thought of the incident in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen issued a brutal response when he picked up the microphone.

“The only thing you mention is Barcelona, I knew that would come.”

Verstappen then paused, and said: “Are you giving me a stupid grin now?”

“I don’t know. It’s part of racing at the end, you live and learn. The championship is won over 24 rounds and I’ve also had a lot of early Christmas presents given to me in the second half [of the season]. So, you can also question that.”

Verstappen then placed the microphone down to indicate he was done talking, and the press conference came to an end.

The Dutchman previously admitted the collision with Russell was a mistake, in a rare moment of accountability from Verstappen when he spoke to Viaplay in November.

“The only point of criticism is obviously Barcelona,” he said.

"When I get out of the car, I always need to be able to tell to myself, 'I did everything I could'.”

"That's why I was so angry in Barcelona - first with what happened on the straight at the restart, then into Turn 1, and then of course when I was told to give the position back. That's when all signs went red.

"That was a mistake from my side, and of course I learn from it.

"Those moments won't happen again next year, even if we're in a similar situation with the car. These are the small things you learn from, but overall, in terms of performance, the season was absolutely good."

