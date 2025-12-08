close global

oscar piastri, zak brown, lando norris, mclaren, graphic

American F1 chief Zak Brown slammed for tone deaf radio message

American F1 chief Zak Brown slammed for tone deaf radio message

Sam Cook
oscar piastri, zak brown, lando norris, mclaren, graphic

Nico Rosberg, the 2016 Formula 1 World Champion, took issue with the radio message McLaren CEO Zak Brown sent to Oscar Piastri after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Piastri had spent nearly half the year leading the championshi only to slip to third overall by the end of the season. Max Verstappen swept the final three races, and Lando Norris surged ahead to capture his first drivers’ title.

After the race, Piastri showed his class by approaching Norris’ family to offer his congratulations. However, Brown’s noticeably cheerful radio message didn’t sit well with Rosberg, prompting some pointed criticism from the former champion.

Once the race had finished, Brown spoke to Piastri via team radio, saying: "What a season, what a season. You're a star. Seven wins. We love ya. We'll do it again next year. Thank you Oscar for everything you've done. What a year."

He added: "Oscar, very proud of you. Awesome. What a team player. We go again next year. See you on the podium."

"That's his most horrible moment in his racing career," Rosberg said on Sky Sports F1. "Maybe Zak could have had a little more empathy there, rather than celebrating. He could have said, 'Next year will be your year,' but it's difficult for Zak because he's so ecstatic at the same time."

Piastri numb to defeat

In the cooldown room while sat alongside Verstappen waiting for Norris, Piastri appeared pretty downbeat, yet he and Verstappen were sharing jokes.

Piastri later revealed in his post-race interview that he was happy with his performance during the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, but not necessarily in the final few races in general, which saw him lose his championship lead, and be overtaken by Verstappen who had been as far as 104 points behind the Aussie at one stage.

His 16-point deficit to Norris heading into the season-ending race was unlikely to be overturned, but Piastri tried everything he could, differing his strategy from his team-mate's and overtaking him on lap one.

Piastri finished ahead of the new world champion, but just didn't have the pace to challenge Verstappen for the race win.

The Australian racer will have to come back again next year and attempt to challenge the two champions, and any others who may be running closer to the front in 2026.

