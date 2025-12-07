F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen wins as 35th different champion CROWNED in Abu Dhabi

Change your timezone:

Lando Norris may have only finished third but the McLaren star was crowned the 2025 F1 world champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Brit joins the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna in the history books, becoming the 35th different driver to win an F1 world title.

Max Verstappen may have achieved a commanding victory at Yas Marina but Norris finished third, which was enough to claim the world title by two points.

Oscar Piastri secured an early track advantage over Norris, overtaking for second place on lap two and produced a 41-lap stint on the hard tyres.

The race suddenly transformed into Abu Dhabi 2021 when Yuki Tsunoda attempted to keep a recently pitted Norris at bay, to aid Verstappen's championship bid and back him up into Charles Leclerc.

Tsunoda was awarded a five-second time penalty however, for forcing Norris off and the Brit was not penalised for leaving the track, crucial in keeping his title hopes alive.

F1 Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull — 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +12.594secs 3 Lando Norris McLaren +16.572secs 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +23.279secs 5 George Russell Mercedes +48.563secs 6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +67.562secs 7 Esteban Ocon Haas +69.876secs 8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +72.670secs 9 Oliver Bearman Haas +79.014secs 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +79.523secs 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +81.043secs 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +81.116secs 13 Carlos Sainz Williams +82.158secs 14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +83.794secs 15 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +84.399secs 16 Alex Albon Williams +90.327secs 17 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1 LAP 18 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1 LAP 19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 LAP 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 LAP

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is now the current F1 world champion! Max Verstappen previously held the F1 title from December, 12 2021 until December, 7 2025.

