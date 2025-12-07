close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
start, abu dhabi, verstappen, norris, piastri

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen wins as 35th different champion CROWNED in Abu Dhabi

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen wins as 35th different champion CROWNED in Abu Dhabi

Sheona Mountford
start, abu dhabi, verstappen, norris, piastri

Lando Norris may have only finished third but the McLaren star was crowned the 2025 F1 world champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Brit joins the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna in the history books, becoming the 35th different driver to win an F1 world title.

Max Verstappen may have achieved a commanding victory at Yas Marina but Norris finished third, which was enough to claim the world title by two points.

Oscar Piastri secured an early track advantage over Norris, overtaking for second place on lap two and produced a 41-lap stint on the hard tyres.

The race suddenly transformed into Abu Dhabi 2021 when Yuki Tsunoda attempted to keep a recently pitted Norris at bay, to aid Verstappen's championship bid and back him up into Charles Leclerc.

Tsunoda was awarded a five-second time penalty however, for forcing Norris off and the Brit was not penalised for leaving the track, crucial in keeping his title hopes alive.

F1 Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Max VerstappenRed Bull
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+12.594secs
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+16.572secs
4Charles LeclercFerrari+23.279secs
5George RussellMercedes+48.563secs
6Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+67.562secs
7Esteban OconHaas+69.876secs
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari+72.670secs
9Oliver BearmanHaas+79.014secs
10Lance StrollAston Martin+79.523secs
11Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+81.043secs
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+81.116secs
13Carlos SainzWilliams+82.158secs
14Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+83.794secs
15Kimi AntonelliMercedes+84.399secs
16Alex AlbonWilliams+90.327secs
17Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1 LAP
18Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1 LAP
19Pierre GaslyAlpine+1 LAP
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+1 LAP

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is now the current F1 world champion! Max Verstappen previously held the F1 title from December, 12 2021 until December, 7 2025.

Related

Max Verstappen F1 Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Latest News

F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 12:01
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen wins as 35th different champion CROWNED in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen wins as 35th different champion CROWNED in Abu Dhabi

  • Yesterday 15:51
Lando Norris slammed for being 'too cocky'
Formula 1

Lando Norris slammed for being 'too cocky'

  • December 6, 2025 21:21
F1 driver absence prompts $29,000 FIA fine
Formula 1

F1 driver absence prompts $29,000 FIA fine

  • December 6, 2025 19:06
Lewis Hamilton OUT in Q1 again as miserable Ferrari season compounded
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton OUT in Q1 again as miserable Ferrari season compounded

  • December 6, 2025 17:04
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results: Qualifying times and grid positions
Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results: Qualifying times and grid positions

  • December 6, 2025 16:15
More news

Most read

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
2.500+ views

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole

  • 28 november
 Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns
2.500+ views

Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns

  • 26 november
 NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

  • 5 december
 NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson

NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson

  • 28 november
 NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

  • 20 november
 NASCAR team owner set to sue over ‘defamatory’ comments

NASCAR team owner set to sue over ‘defamatory’ comments

  • 25 november

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x