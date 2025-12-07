F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen wins as 35th different champion CROWNED in Abu Dhabi
Lando Norris may have only finished third but the McLaren star was crowned the 2025 F1 world champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Brit joins the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna in the history books, becoming the 35th different driver to win an F1 world title.
Max Verstappen may have achieved a commanding victory at Yas Marina but Norris finished third, which was enough to claim the world title by two points.
Oscar Piastri secured an early track advantage over Norris, overtaking for second place on lap two and produced a 41-lap stint on the hard tyres.
The race suddenly transformed into Abu Dhabi 2021 when Yuki Tsunoda attempted to keep a recently pitted Norris at bay, to aid Verstappen's championship bid and back him up into Charles Leclerc.
Tsunoda was awarded a five-second time penalty however, for forcing Norris off and the Brit was not penalised for leaving the track, crucial in keeping his title hopes alive.
F1 Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|—
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+12.594secs
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+16.572secs
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+23.279secs
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+48.563secs
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+67.562secs
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+69.876secs
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+72.670secs
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+79.014secs
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+79.523secs
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+81.043secs
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+81.116secs
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+82.158secs
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+83.794secs
|15
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+84.399secs
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+90.327secs
|17
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1 LAP
|18
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1 LAP
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.
The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Lando Norris is now the current F1 world champion! Max Verstappen previously held the F1 title from December, 12 2021 until December, 7 2025.
