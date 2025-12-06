Lewis Hamilton OUT in Q1 again as miserable Ferrari season compounded

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton will start the final F1 race of the 2025 season in 16th after another Q1 qualifying exit at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Abu Dhabi marks the third successive race weekend that Hamilton has been knocked out in Q1, as he faces ending his first ever F1 season without standing on the podium.

Hamilton had a terrible final sector on his final flying lap in Q1, and that ensured that he was only fast enough to qualify 16th.

"Every time, mate," Hamilton said to race engineer Riccardo Adami on team radio. "I'm so sorry."

The result also means that Hamilton will have a job on his hands to keep sixth place in the drivers' championship from 19-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli, who is only two points behind heading into the final race weekend.

F1 2025: Hamilton's miserable year

Hamilton's first season at Ferrari has gone from bad to worse to undeniably torrid in the last few race weekends, and the seven-time champion will be desperate to see the back of his SF-25.

The Brit joined Ferrari back in January, and wanted to challenge for an eighth world title with the team. However, he has never been further from a championship in his career than he is right now, and will need a miracle in 2026 to rediscover that kind of form.

But 2026 does offer a completely new generation of cars with wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport, and those cars could be better suited to his talents.

The current car designs introduced in 2022 have only seen Hamilton claim two race wins in four full seasons.

Hamilton could also be offered hope by the fact that the 2026 changes could see a complete shake up in the competitive order of the teams, and that could see Ferrari challenging higher up the grid.

READ MORE: Hamilton got just one piece of advice before his Ferrari move

Related