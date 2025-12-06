F1 driver absence prompts $29,000 FIA fine

Change your timezone:

Aston Martin F1 team were awarded a whopping $29,000 fine at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll's absence from a media session.

The pair were summoned to the stewards prior to FP3 on Saturday for failing to attend a fan-engagement activity.

This was a breach of Article 19.2(c) of the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, that reads: "Within a one hour period finishing no later than one and a half hours prior to the scheduled start of P1, 10 drivers must be available for fan engagement activities for a maximum period of 30 minutes each (this window includes the time required to travel to and return from the fan activity) within the one hour period."

The FIA’s stewards have since fined Aston Martin €25,000 ($29,000) of which €15,000 is suspended for a period of 12 months.

Alonso and Stroll were told by the team they were not required for driving duties during FP1, being replaced by rookies Jak Crawford and Cian Shields for the session, nor for the fan engagement activity which they were told a reserve or another driver would instead attend.

$29,000! Why such a hefty fine?

The stewards also noted that many fans had waited for several hours in the heat to see the drivers at the fan engagement event.

A fine was imposed on Aston Martin, who were deemed at fault for the failure, and the stewards recommended that the proceeds of this fine be allocated at the FIA’s discretion, to the 'encouragement of fans in this region to become involved in motorsport as officials or by engaging in grassroots motorsport activities.'

Aston Martin then proposed that they attend the fan zone this weekend and give signed team caps to all fans wearing Aston Martin merchandise and select two fans for a garage tour, to view a session from the garage and meet Alonso and Stroll for a photo opportunity.

The stewards require a report from Aston Martin to prove they have implemented this proposal, and as a result, have decided to suspend the majority of the penalty.

F1 2025 Standings: McLaren disaster sets up Max Verstappen showdown in Abu Dhabi

Related