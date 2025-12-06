F1 Results Today: George Russell crashes the party as Lewis Hamilton nightmare continues in Abu Dhabi
Mercedes F1 star George Russell - and part time party crasher - topped the timesheets in FP3 ahead of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.
As conditions cooled and the track ramped up towards the end of the session, Russell and Fernando Alonso disrupted the title contenders and finished ahead of Oscar Piastri in first and fourth respectively.
Lewis Hamilton's pace looked good in FP3, but as he rapidly approached the high-speed Turn 9 he followed in the turbulent air of the car in front and lost his Ferrari at the kerb, sent spinning into the barriers.
The crash caused a red flag, as a desolate Hamilton retrieved the piece of broken front wing and placed it inside his Ferrari.
"Something buckled at the front and snapped the rear," he explained over team radio.
Tsunoda waved his hand in apology, but the incident was placed under investigation and the Red Bull star will visit the stewards after FP3.
This wasn't the end of the drama for Tsunoda, who collided with Kimi Antonelli in the pit lane after what appeared to be an unsafe release from Mercedes.
The contact destroyed the Red Bull's right sidepods and Mercedes were placed under investigation by the stewards.
F1 FP3 Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:23.334
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.004secs
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.124secs
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.251secs
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.259secs
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.271secs
|7
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.275secs
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.341secs
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.373secs
|10
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.388secs
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.457secs
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.477secs
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.536secs
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.561secs
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.613secs
|16
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.645secs
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.738secs
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.136secs
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.167secs
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.359secs
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes! Qualifying takes place at 6pm local time (GST). Click here to find out what time the all important qualifying session is on where you are.
F1 title deciding scenario points
|Finishing Position
|Norris
|Verstappen
|Piastri
|P1
|433
|421
|417
|P2
|426
|414
|410
|P3
|423
|411
|407
|P4
|420
|408
|404
|P5
|418
|406
|402
|P6
|416
|404
|400
|P7
|414
|402
|398
|P8
|412
|400
|396
|P9
|410
|398
|394
|P10
|409
|397
|393
F1 2025 Standings: McLaren disaster sets up Max Verstappen showdown in Abu Dhabi
