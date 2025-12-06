Change your timezone:

Mercedes F1 star George Russell - and part time party crasher - topped the timesheets in FP3 ahead of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

As conditions cooled and the track ramped up towards the end of the session, Russell and Fernando Alonso disrupted the title contenders and finished ahead of Oscar Piastri in first and fourth respectively.

Lewis Hamilton's pace looked good in FP3, but as he rapidly approached the high-speed Turn 9 he followed in the turbulent air of the car in front and lost his Ferrari at the kerb, sent spinning into the barriers.

The crash caused a red flag, as a desolate Hamilton retrieved the piece of broken front wing and placed it inside his Ferrari.

"Something buckled at the front and snapped the rear," he explained over team radio.

Tsunoda waved his hand in apology, but the incident was placed under investigation and the Red Bull star will visit the stewards after FP3.

This wasn't the end of the drama for Tsunoda, who collided with Kimi Antonelli in the pit lane after what appeared to be an unsafe release from Mercedes.

The contact destroyed the Red Bull's right sidepods and Mercedes were placed under investigation by the stewards.

F1 FP3 Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Gap 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:23.334 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.004secs 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.124secs 4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.251secs 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.259secs 6 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.271secs 7 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.275secs 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.341secs 9 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.373secs 10 Alex Albon Williams +0.388secs 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.457secs 12 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.477secs 13 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.536secs 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.561secs 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.613secs 16 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.645secs 17 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.738secs 18 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.136secs 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.167secs 20 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.359secs

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes! Qualifying takes place at 6pm local time (GST). Click here to find out what time the all important qualifying session is on where you are.

F1 title deciding scenario points

Points if Finishing Position Norris Verstappen Piastri P1 433 421 417 P2 426 414 410 P3 423 411 407 P4 420 408 404 P5 418 406 402 P6 416 404 400 P7 414 402 398 P8 412 400 396 P9 410 398 394 P10 409 397 393

