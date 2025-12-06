close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
George Russell, USGP, generic, 2025

F1 Results Today: George Russell crashes the party as Lewis Hamilton nightmare continues in Abu Dhabi

F1 Results Today: George Russell crashes the party as Lewis Hamilton nightmare continues in Abu Dhabi

Sheona Mountford
George Russell, USGP, generic, 2025

Mercedes F1 star George Russell - and part time party crasher - topped the timesheets in FP3 ahead of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

As conditions cooled and the track ramped up towards the end of the session, Russell and Fernando Alonso disrupted the title contenders and finished ahead of Oscar Piastri in first and fourth respectively.

Lewis Hamilton's pace looked good in FP3, but as he rapidly approached the high-speed Turn 9 he followed in the turbulent air of the car in front and lost his Ferrari at the kerb, sent spinning into the barriers.

The crash caused a red flag, as a desolate Hamilton retrieved the piece of broken front wing and placed it inside his Ferrari.

"Something buckled at the front and snapped the rear," he explained over team radio.

Tsunoda waved his hand in apology, but the incident was placed under investigation and the Red Bull star will visit the stewards after FP3.

This wasn't the end of the drama for Tsunoda, who collided with Kimi Antonelli in the pit lane after what appeared to be an unsafe release from Mercedes.

The contact destroyed the Red Bull's right sidepods and Mercedes were placed under investigation by the stewards.

F1 FP3 Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Gap
1George RussellMercedes1:23.334
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.004secs
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.124secs
4Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.251secs
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.259secs
6Esteban OconHaas+0.271secs
7Oliver BearmanHaas+0.275secs
8Charles LeclercFerrari+0.341secs
9Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.373secs
10Alex AlbonWilliams+0.388secs
11Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.457secs
12Carlos SainzWilliams+0.477secs
13Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.536secs
14Lance StrollAston Martin+0.561secs
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.613secs
16Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.645secs
17Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.738secs
18Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.136secs
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.167secs
20Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.359secs

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes! Qualifying takes place at 6pm local time (GST). Click here to find out what time the all important qualifying session is on where you are.

F1 title deciding scenario points

Points if
Finishing Position Norris Verstappen Piastri
P1433421417
P2426414410
P3423411407
P4420408404
P5418406402
P6416404400
P7414402398
P8412400396
P9410398394
P10409397393

F1 2025 Standings: McLaren disaster sets up Max Verstappen showdown in Abu Dhabi

Related

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Latest News

F1 driver absence prompts $29,000 FIA fine
Formula 1

F1 driver absence prompts $29,000 FIA fine

  • 44 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton OUT in Q1 again as miserable Ferrari season compounded
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton OUT in Q1 again as miserable Ferrari season compounded

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results: Qualifying times and grid positions
Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results: Qualifying times and grid positions

  • 3 hours ago
F1 title scenarios: How Norris, Verstappen or Piastri can become world champion
Drivers' Championship

F1 title scenarios: How Norris, Verstappen or Piastri can become world champion

  • Today 14:45
F1 Results Today: George Russell crashes the party as Lewis Hamilton nightmare continues in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: George Russell crashes the party as Lewis Hamilton nightmare continues in Abu Dhabi

  • Today 12:52
F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

Most read

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
2.500+ views

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole

  • 28 november
 Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns
2.500+ views

Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns

  • 26 november
 NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

  • Yesterday 18:03
 NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson

NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson

  • 28 november
 F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

  • 16 november
 NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

  • 20 november

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x