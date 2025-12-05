F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The very last qualifying session in the 2025 FIA F1 world championship will take place today (Saturday, December 6) at 6pm local time (GST).
The drivers' champion has not been crowned yet and with just one race left, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could all still win.
Norris leads the standings and has topped the timesheets in both of Friday's practice sessions, but reigning champion Verstappen is just 12 points behind, with Piastri only four points off of the Dutchman down in P3.
It really could swing in favour of any of the three championship contenders and qualifying could prove crucial to the finishing order.
Last year it was Norris who took pole position in Abu Dhabi and converted it into a race win, but all the Brit needs to do to be crowned champion this weekend is finish on the podium.
What time is F1 qualifying today?
Qualifying at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP gets underway at 6pm local time (GST).
This means that the session gets underway at 9am (ET) in the United States.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Qualifying start times - Saturday, December 6
Local Time (GST): 6pm
United States Eastern (ET):9am
United States Central (CT):8am
United States Mountain (MT):7am
United States Pacific (PT):6am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sessions will be shown live on ESPN.
Qualifying is set to be shown live on ESPNEWS and the ESPN App, with coverage getting underway at 8:55am ET.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Mexico: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
