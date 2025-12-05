F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

The very last qualifying session in the 2025 FIA F1 world championship will take place today (Saturday, December 6) at 6pm local time (GST).

The drivers' champion has not been crowned yet and with just one race left, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could all still win.

Norris leads the standings and has topped the timesheets in both of Friday's practice sessions, but reigning champion Verstappen is just 12 points behind, with Piastri only four points off of the Dutchman down in P3.

It really could swing in favour of any of the three championship contenders and qualifying could prove crucial to the finishing order.

Last year it was Norris who took pole position in Abu Dhabi and converted it into a race win, but all the Brit needs to do to be crowned champion this weekend is finish on the podium.

What time is F1 qualifying today?

Qualifying at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP gets underway at 6pm local time (GST).

This means that the session gets underway at 9am (ET) in the United States.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Qualifying start times - Saturday, December 6

Local Time (GST): 6pm

United States Eastern (ET):9am

United States Central (CT):8am

United States Mountain (MT):7am

United States Pacific (PT):6am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sessions will be shown live on ESPN.

Qualifying is set to be shown live on ESPNEWS and the ESPN App, with coverage getting underway at 8:55am ET.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Mexico: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

F1 2025 Standings: McLaren disaster sets up Max Verstappen showdown in Abu Dhabi

