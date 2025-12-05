close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri edited onto a background of the UAE flag

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen sends Red Bull warning as McLaren star flails in Abu Dhabi

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen sends Red Bull warning as McLaren star flails in Abu Dhabi

Kerry Violet
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri edited onto a background of the UAE flag

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has warned Red Bull that he is missing serious race pace in Abu Dhabi as Oscar Piastri also struggled with McLaren in FP2.

Championship leader Lando Norris continued on imperious form in the second hour of practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, finishing top of the order ahead of Verstappen, whilst Piastri was all the way down in P11.

The Australian missed out on the first practice session after Pato O'Ward had taken his McLaren out around the Yas Marina Circuit as part of a rookie driver swap in FP1.

Ahead of Friday's second practice, changes were made to Piastri's setup, but he struggled to find a balance he was happy with at the wheel of the MCL39 and suffered a huge lockup at Turn 6 in the closing stages of practice, which cost him on his second flying run.

Verstappen also spent a lot of FP2 complaining of bouncing and a severe lack of race pace in the RB21, a worrying statement considering he is still in the mix for the championship.

Elsewhere in FP2, Mercedes star George Russell featured in the top three-fastest drivers whilst Ollie Bearman and Nico Hulkenberg made a surprise appearance in the top five.

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:23.083
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.363sec
3George RussellMercedes+0.379sec
4Oliver BearmanHaas+0.418sec
5Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.467sec
6Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.487sec
7Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.574sec
8Charles LeclercFerrari+0.575sec
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.625sec
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.667sec
11Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.680sec
12Lance StrollAston Martin+0.749sec
13Carlos SainzWilliams+0.789sec
14Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.856sec
15Alex AlbonWilliams+0.867sec
16Esteban OconHaas+0.875sec
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.220sec
18Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.391sec
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.688sec
20Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.880sec

Who is the reigning F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there more F1 practice today?

No, the practice sessions have concluded for today but FP3 will kick off on Saturday morning before the vital qualifying later that day. Click here to find out what time the final practice session of the year is on where you are.

FP1 RESULTS: Lando Norris lands early blow as Red Bull cracks appear at Abu Dhabi GP

Related

F1

Latest News

F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton raises alarm over Red Bull F1 environment
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton raises alarm over Red Bull F1 environment

  • Yesterday 19:00
McLaren confirm major change in title approach for Abu Dhabi showdown
Formula 1

McLaren confirm major change in title approach for Abu Dhabi showdown

  • Yesterday 17:00
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen sends Red Bull warning as McLaren star flails in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen sends Red Bull warning as McLaren star flails in Abu Dhabi

  • Yesterday 15:39
F1 Results Today: Lando Norris lands early blow as Red Bull cracks appear at Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Lando Norris lands early blow as Red Bull cracks appear at Abu Dhabi GP

  • Yesterday 12:10
F1 Practice Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 01:00
More news

Most read

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
2.500+ views

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole

  • 28 november
 Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns
2.500+ views

Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns

  • 26 november
 NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

  • Yesterday 18:03
 NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson

NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson

  • 28 november
 F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

  • 16 november
 NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

  • 20 november

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x