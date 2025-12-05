Change your timezone:

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has warned Red Bull that he is missing serious race pace in Abu Dhabi as Oscar Piastri also struggled with McLaren in FP2.

Championship leader Lando Norris continued on imperious form in the second hour of practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, finishing top of the order ahead of Verstappen, whilst Piastri was all the way down in P11.

The Australian missed out on the first practice session after Pato O'Ward had taken his McLaren out around the Yas Marina Circuit as part of a rookie driver swap in FP1.

Ahead of Friday's second practice, changes were made to Piastri's setup, but he struggled to find a balance he was happy with at the wheel of the MCL39 and suffered a huge lockup at Turn 6 in the closing stages of practice, which cost him on his second flying run.

Verstappen also spent a lot of FP2 complaining of bouncing and a severe lack of race pace in the RB21, a worrying statement considering he is still in the mix for the championship.

Elsewhere in FP2, Mercedes star George Russell featured in the top three-fastest drivers whilst Ollie Bearman and Nico Hulkenberg made a surprise appearance in the top five.

Who is the reigning F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there more F1 practice today?

No, the practice sessions have concluded for today but FP3 will kick off on Saturday morning before the vital qualifying later that day. Click here to find out what time the final practice session of the year is on where you are.

