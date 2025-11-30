F1 Standings 2025: Is Max Verstappen's title race over?

Change your timezone:

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has edged further away from a fifth title after Saturday's sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen could only manage fourth in the 19-lap event, with rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris ahead of him in first and third respectively.

Heading into the penultimate race weekend of the season, Verstappen was equal on points with Piastri, with the pair 24 points behind drivers' standings leader Norris.

Piastri continued his dominant weekend by taking the sprint victory and the maximum eight championship points that came with it.

The Mercedes of George Russell split the two McLarens, with Norris finishing P3, adding six points to his lead. Verstappen came away from the sprint with five points, meaning the gap has now been cut to just 25 points between Red Bull's star driver and McLaren's leading man

Norris also has a 22-point advantage over his team-mate Piastri heading into the penultimate race of the year.

Here are the full F1 standings after the sprint race at the Qatar GP!

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 396 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 374 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 371 4 George Russell Mercedes 301 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 226 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 152 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 140 8 Alex Albon Williams 73 9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 51 10 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 49 11 Carlos Sainz Williams 49 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 42 13 Ollie Bearman Haas 41 14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 36 15 Esteban Ocon Haas 32 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 32 17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 32 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine 22 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 19 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0 21 Jack Doohan Alpine 0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 770 2 Mercedes 441 3 Red Bull 400 4 Ferrari 378 5 Williams 122 6 Racing Bulls 90 7 Aston Martin 74 8 Haas 73 9 Kick Sauber 68 10 Alpine 22

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

