close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Max Verstappen

F1 Standings 2025: Is Max Verstappen's title race over?

F1 Standings 2025: Is Max Verstappen's title race over?

Kerry Violet
Max Verstappen

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has edged further away from a fifth title after Saturday's sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen could only manage fourth in the 19-lap event, with rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris ahead of him in first and third respectively.

Heading into the penultimate race weekend of the season, Verstappen was equal on points with Piastri, with the pair 24 points behind drivers' standings leader Norris.

Piastri continued his dominant weekend by taking the sprint victory and the maximum eight championship points that came with it.

The Mercedes of George Russell split the two McLarens, with Norris finishing P3, adding six points to his lead. Verstappen came away from the sprint with five points, meaning the gap has now been cut to just 25 points between Red Bull's star driver and McLaren's leading man

Norris also has a 22-point advantage over his team-mate Piastri heading into the penultimate race of the year.

Here are the full F1 standings after the sprint race at the Qatar GP!

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

Position Driver Team Points
1Lando NorrisMcLaren396
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren374
3Max VerstappenRed Bull371
4George RussellMercedes301
5Charles LeclercFerrari226
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari152
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes140
8Alex AlbonWilliams73
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls51
10Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber49
11Carlos SainzWilliams49
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin42
13Ollie BearmanHaas41
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls36
15Esteban OconHaas32
16Lance StrollAston Martin32
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull32
18Pierre GaslyAlpine22
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber19
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Jack DoohanAlpine0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

Position Team Points
1McLaren770
2Mercedes441
3Red Bull400
4Ferrari378
5Williams122
6Racing Bulls90
7Aston Martin74
8Haas73
9Kick Sauber68
10Alpine22

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

READ MORE: After Elkann, Hamilton responds - 'Not now, not then, not ever

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen F1 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race Lusail International Circuit

Latest News

F1 Standings 2025: Is Max Verstappen's title race over?
Formula 1

F1 Standings 2025: Is Max Verstappen's title race over?

  • 57 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Piastri outshines Norris in McLaren title fight twist at Qatar Grand Prix
Formula 1

F1 Qualifying Results: Piastri outshines Norris in McLaren title fight twist at Qatar Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:53
How can Lando Norris win first world title at Qatar Grand Prix?
Formula 1

How can Lando Norris win first world title at Qatar Grand Prix?

  • Yesterday 17:29
F1 Sprint Results: Oscar Piastri fightback continues as Lewis Hamilton suffers at Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Sprint Results: Oscar Piastri fightback continues as Lewis Hamilton suffers at Qatar GP

  • Yesterday 14:51
F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 12:05
F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 03:05
More news

Most read

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
2.500+ views

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole

  • 28 november
 Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster
2.500+ views

Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster

  • 10 november
 Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive

Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive

  • 10 november
 NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson

NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson

  • 28 november
 F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

  • 16 november
 NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

  • 20 november

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x