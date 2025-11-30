F1 Standings 2025: Is Max Verstappen's title race over?
F1 Standings 2025: Is Max Verstappen's title race over?
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has edged further away from a fifth title after Saturday's sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Verstappen could only manage fourth in the 19-lap event, with rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris ahead of him in first and third respectively.
Heading into the penultimate race weekend of the season, Verstappen was equal on points with Piastri, with the pair 24 points behind drivers' standings leader Norris.
Piastri continued his dominant weekend by taking the sprint victory and the maximum eight championship points that came with it.
The Mercedes of George Russell split the two McLarens, with Norris finishing P3, adding six points to his lead. Verstappen came away from the sprint with five points, meaning the gap has now been cut to just 25 points between Red Bull's star driver and McLaren's leading man
Norris also has a 22-point advantage over his team-mate Piastri heading into the penultimate race of the year.
Here are the full F1 standings after the sprint race at the Qatar GP!
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|396
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|374
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|371
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|301
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|226
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|152
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|140
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|73
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|51
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|49
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|49
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|42
|13
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|41
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|36
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|32
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|32
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|32
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|22
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|19
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|770
|2
|Mercedes
|441
|3
|Red Bull
|400
|4
|Ferrari
|378
|5
|Williams
|122
|6
|Racing Bulls
|90
|7
|Aston Martin
|74
|8
|Haas
|73
|9
|Kick Sauber
|68
|10
|Alpine
|22
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.
The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.
READ MORE: After Elkann, Hamilton responds - 'Not now, not then, not ever
Related
Latest News
F1 Standings 2025: Is Max Verstappen's title race over?
- 57 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Piastri outshines Norris in McLaren title fight twist at Qatar Grand Prix
- Yesterday 20:53
How can Lando Norris win first world title at Qatar Grand Prix?
- Yesterday 17:29
F1 Sprint Results: Oscar Piastri fightback continues as Lewis Hamilton suffers at Qatar GP
- Yesterday 14:51
F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Yesterday 12:05
F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Yesterday 03:05
Most read
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
- 28 november
Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster
- 10 november
Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive
- 10 november
NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson
- 28 november
F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history
- 16 november
NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026
- 20 november