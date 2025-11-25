McLaren's double disqualification - Here's how Norris and Piastri reacted

Change your timezone:

McLaren superstars and title contenders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have issued their own responses in the wake of their double disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The papaya duo crossed the line in second and fourth respectively, as Norris extended his lead out in front to his main title rival.

However, the pair were hit with a hammer blow after the FIA announced that they were disqualified from the race for excessive wear on their skid block.

This saw Max Verstappen move just 24 points behind Norris with two race weekends remaining, and is level on points with Piastri as the three drivers battle hard to become champion.

McLaren issued a team statement in the early hours of Sunday morning (PST) apologising to both of their drivers for the disqualifications, but now Norris and Piastri have given their thoughts.

"It’s frustrating to lose so many points. As a team, we’re always pushing to find as much performance as we can, and we clearly didn’t get that balance right today.

"Nothing I can do will change that now, instead full focus switches to Qatar, where we'll aim to go out and deliver the best possible performance in every session."

Meanwhile, Australian racer Piastri said: "Disappointing to come away from this weekend with no points after an unfortunate disqualification due to skid wear. With how close the grid is, we’re always looking at where we can gain performance, and we didn’t get it right this time.

"We now need to reset, refocus and push to get the best points possible in the final two rounds, both tracks that we've been strong at previously."

