Christian Horner could be back in F1 sooner than you think
Axed Red Bull boss Christian Horner could be back in Formula 1 sooner than you think, with reports suggesting he could be set to land a new role.
According to BBC Sport, Aston Martin are on the verge of relieving their current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andy Cowell of his duties, and Horner is being lined up as a potential replacement.
Team owner Lawrence Stroll is reportedly set to take action after disagreements between Cowell and the team's new managing technical partner, Adrian Newey, whom Aston Martin signed following his exit from Red Bull in 2024.
GPFans contacted Aston Martin for comment on the reports, and we were told: "The team will not be engaging in rumour or speculation.
"The focus is on maximising performance in the remaining races and preparing for 2026."
Would Horner be a good fit?
The 2025 season has seen them far from realising this target, currently sitting in the constructors' standings after the conclusion of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
In that sense, Horner would be a good fit. He knows what it takes to build up a team to a championship-winning level and he has shown himself able to work alongside someone like Newey previously, too.
That might just be the key to all of this. As per the BBC's report, at the time of Newey's departure from Red Bull, the legendary designer told colleagues he could not stand to be in the same room as Horner, albeit the pair are now said to be back on better terms.
If not, hiring Horner and potentially disrupting things further is not a risk that Aston Martin can take.
