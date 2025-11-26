F1 star wants Lando Norris to get extra punishment

Change your timezone:

Mercedes F1 star George Russell playfully called for Lando Norris to get an additional punishment at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Norris originally finished the race in P2 to take another step closer to securing his first F1 title, but he and his team-mate Oscar Piastri were disqualified post-race for excessive skid wear.

It means that the points difference between the two team-mates remains the same (24 points) but Max Verstappen is also now only 24 points behind Norris.

Russell was promoted up to second with his team-mate Kimi Antonelli claiming third, in a brilliant result for Mercedes as they look to wrap up second in the constructors' standings.

After the race, before the disqualifications, Verstappen, Norris and Russell were in good spirits on the podium. Norris revealed that he didn't fight Verstappen too hard, thinking about his championship ambitions instead.

"I didn’t, I said I f***** it up," Norris replied. Russell then quickly interjected with Verstappen laughing uncontrollably to try and get his British rival some kind of punishment, jokingly proclaiming: "That’s a fine!"

Will Norris face a fine for swearing?

While Russell was clearly messing around with Norris, the likelihood is that Norris will face a substantial fine for letting the expletive slip out live on air.

Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were both fined in 2024 for swearing, in what actually caused somewhat of a rift between four-time champion Verstappen and the FIA.

The official sporting regulations state that, if a driver swears in the heat of the moment on team radio, they will not be fined, but if it is what they deem to be 'unnecessary' swearing, then a driver will face a fine.

In this case, Norris can likely expect some more punishment to come his way from the FIA between now and the Qatar GP next weekend.

