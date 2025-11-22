F1 Results Today: McLaren unconvincing, risky in wet weather session before qualifying
Practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix has left an absolutely baffling set of timing sheets for teams and fans to look over before qualifying.
After Thursday night's manhole cover issues on the Strip, teams headed to the track this morning to be faced with a track damp enough from daytime showers that they ran intermediate tires for the first half hour.
The cold track took some time to dry, and it was a surprise to see championship leader Lando Norris be the first man out on slick tires – the McLaren star dealing with a car on the very edge of grip as he tiptoed around the Vegas streets, nearly losing control multiple times with his championship at stake this weekend.
Other drivers eventually followed Norris onto the soft tire as conditions improved, with times tumbling as a spate of qualifying simulation runs began.
There was one moment of high drama shortly after the dry tyies started to come out of their blankets, with Lewis Hamilton flying down the long straight to find a cluster of slow-moving cars at corner entry, the Ferrari star taking to the run-off area at the last second to avoid a spectacular crash by just inches.
Norris and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri didn't have those late runs to round out the weekend's practice, with their cars brought back to the garage in the final ten minutes, the Australian struggling with telemetry issues – leaving them 19th and 20th on the boards.
F1 FP3 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:34.054
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.227s
|3
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.821s
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.115s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.215s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.331s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.385s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.479s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.486s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.508s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.532s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.608s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.684s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.763s
|15
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1.854s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.251s
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+2.596s
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+2.613s
|19
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+2.969s
|20
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+3.058s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
The action in Vegas continues today with qualifying at 8pm (local time). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.
