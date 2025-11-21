F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV
Drivers return to the track on Friday night for F1 qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
After a slightly disrupted FP2 yesterday at a dusty track, it's far from clear who the drivers to beat are – but we do know that Oscar Piastri desperately needs to get back on track after falling 24 points behind team-mate Lando Norris in the title fight.
Last year in Las Vegas, Max Verstappen claimed his fourth consecutive drivers' title with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton producing a spectacular one-two finish in the cool conditions.
Can Mercedes return to the front in Las Vegas? Or will Norris sign, seal and deliver his place in the F1 history books and strengthen his bid for a first world title.
First of all, the 20 drivers will fight it out in qualifying, which takes place in Las Vegas on Friday not the customary Saturday.
F1 Qualifying times - Las Vegas Grand Prix
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Qualifying start times - Friday, November 21
Local Time (PT): 8pm
United States Eastern (ET):11pm
United States Central (CT):10pm
United States Mountain (MT):9pm
United States Pacific (PT):8pm
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix sessions will be shown on a variety of different ESPN channels – with qualifying on ESPN2.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Mexico: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
