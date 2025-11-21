F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

Drivers return to the track on Friday night for F1 qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

After a slightly disrupted FP2 yesterday at a dusty track, it's far from clear who the drivers to beat are – but we do know that Oscar Piastri desperately needs to get back on track after falling 24 points behind team-mate Lando Norris in the title fight.

Last year in Las Vegas, Max Verstappen claimed his fourth consecutive drivers' title with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton producing a spectacular one-two finish in the cool conditions.

Can Mercedes return to the front in Las Vegas? Or will Norris sign, seal and deliver his place in the F1 history books and strengthen his bid for a first world title.

First of all, the 20 drivers will fight it out in qualifying, which takes place in Las Vegas on Friday not the customary Saturday.

F1 Qualifying times - Las Vegas Grand Prix

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Qualifying start times - Friday, November 21

Local Time (PT): 8pm

United States Eastern (ET):11pm

United States Central (CT):10pm

United States Mountain (MT):9pm

United States Pacific (PT):8pm



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix sessions will be shown on a variety of different ESPN channels – with qualifying on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Mexico: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

