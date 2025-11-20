Williams F1's 'striking' new look for 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is undoubtedly one of the greatest spectacles in Formula 1 and one team are taking full advantage, revealing a striking new look for the event.

Williams have not been shy to mix things up when it comes to how their car looks this season, running several one-off paint schemes to celebrate various partnerships or occasions.

Last time out in Brazil, for example, the British team ran a classic Gulf Oil-inspired livery, and heading into this weekend's event in Nevada, the team are once again set to have a new look.

Whilst the Gulf livery was bright and bold, this time around, Williams are celebrating their partnership with Atlassian with a stealthy, striking theme that instead uses bright colors as trim.

The livery is designed to 'celebrate the power of Rovo AI', the AI tool at the heart of Williams' title sponsor Atlassian's daily operations.

Take a closer look at our Vegas-inspired livery, celebrating the speed and power offered by Atlassian’s AI-powered solution Rovo 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/UwE4Qow2r4 — Atlassian Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 17, 2025

Vowles hails striking Williams livery

"This striking livery is the latest celebration of our work with partners Atlassian, who are helping to accelerate our tech transformation and bring Williams right back to the cutting edge," Vowles explained.

"There could not be a more iconic place to unveil this than in Las Vegas, one of the most tech-forward cities in the world."

Meanwhile, Williams' chief information and analytics officer, Sorin Cheran, added: "In the midst of a busy F1 season, we need to drive improvements and find solutions quickly.

"Rovo helps us to search through files, data and information on our Atlassian system, ultimately allowing us to upgrade faster and find that all-important lap time.

"This is essential if we want to achieve our goal: to get back to the front and win multiple world championships."

