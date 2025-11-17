FIA mourns death of key figure ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 heads for Las Vegas this weekend for the 2025 Grand Prix on The Strip, but the sport will do so with a heavy heart.
It does so with the FIA mourning the death of a key figure in the shape of Peter Doggwiler, who was former Secretary General of the organisation which governs F1.
Doggwiler played a major role in the merger of the FIA and the AIT (Alliance Internationale de Tourisme) in 2002, eventually becoming Secretary General.
FIA statement on Doggwiler death
“Peter played a pivotal role in the merger of the FIA and AIT and went on to represent the FIA on the global stage as Secretary General. His leadership, dedication, and vision have left an enduring legacy across the tourism and mobility sector.”
As well as his time as Secretary General, Doggwiler also spent time as FIA Motor Sport Safety Development Fund programmes chairman.
