close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Breaking News, Generic, Social

FIA mourns death of key figure ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

FIA mourns death of key figure ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Graham Shaw
Breaking News, Generic, Social

F1 heads for Las Vegas this weekend for the 2025 Grand Prix on The Strip, but the sport will do so with a heavy heart.

It does so with the FIA mourning the death of a key figure in the shape of Peter Doggwiler, who was former Secretary General of the organisation which governs F1.

READ MORE: McLaren in astonishing bid to 'sign Valentino Rossi'

Doggwiler played a major role in the merger of the FIA and the AIT (Alliance Internationale de Tourisme) in 2002, eventually becoming Secretary General.

FIA statement on Doggwiler death

“Peter played a pivotal role in the merger of the FIA and AIT and went on to represent the FIA on the global stage as Secretary General. His leadership, dedication, and vision have left an enduring legacy across the tourism and mobility sector.”

As well as his time as Secretary General, Doggwiler also spent time as ​​FIA Motor Sport Safety Development Fund programmes chairman.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari star claims dominant victory as Lewis Hamilton ruled 'not GOOD ENOUGH'

Related

F1 FIA

Latest News

FIA mourns death of key figure ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
FIA

FIA mourns death of key figure ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 6 minutes ago
Former F1 star loses race to driverless car
Formula 1

Former F1 star loses race to driverless car

  • Yesterday 23:06
Former F1 star claims Lewis Hamilton 'not good enough' for Ferrari
Formula 1

Former F1 star claims Lewis Hamilton 'not good enough' for Ferrari

  • Yesterday 21:03
Max Verstappen admits considering move to rival racing series
Formula 1

Max Verstappen admits considering move to rival racing series

  • Yesterday 19:05
F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history
Formula 1

F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

  • Yesterday 16:09
Max Verstappen reveals 'only point of criticism' in 2025 season
Formula 1

Max Verstappen reveals 'only point of criticism' in 2025 season

  • November 15, 2025 21:10
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster
2.500+ views

Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster

  • 10 november
 Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive

Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive

  • 10 november
 Lando Norris reveals crunch McLaren talks that led to Mexico GP dominance

Lando Norris reveals crunch McLaren talks that led to Mexico GP dominance

  • 29 october
 F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

  • Yesterday 16:09
 F1 insider calls out 'harsh' Lewis Hamilton punishment

F1 insider calls out 'harsh' Lewis Hamilton punishment

  • 29 october
 Denny Hamlin gives heartbreaking update on father's health ahead of Championship race

Denny Hamlin gives heartbreaking update on father's health ahead of Championship race

  • 30 october

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x