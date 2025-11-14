Major storms set to hit Las Vegas ahead of F1 race

Change your timezone:

Some heavy storms are set to hit southern Nevada in the lead-up to the Las Vegas Grand Prix next weekend.

Two Pacific storms are forecast for Thursday night, with a chance of rain hitting the area every day for a week in the lead-up to the grand prix.

However, if the first storm system moves slower and tracks south, the chance of rain increases, but if it moves quicker and tracks north, there will be less rain but more wind.

The Saturday ahead of the Las Vegas grand prix is currently forecast to have the most amount of rain, with the chance rising to 99 per cent from 6pm and will continue through the early hours of Sunday morning.

Rain showers will continue all of Sunday day, only lightening to a light drizzle in the afternoon at 3pm. Light rain showers will continue all through next week and into Thursday’s evening of practice at the Las Vegas GP.

Will there be chaos at Las Vegas GP with storms?

Temperatures are also expected to drop severely throughout the week with temperatures as low as 53 degrees by the time free practice rolls around on Thursday evening in Las Vegas.

The first storm ahead of the Las Vegas GP is predicted to be ‘pretty strong’, with another storm following right behind the first.

Not only does the on track action have to be taken into consideration, but also the construction of the Las Vegas GP street circuit meaning the facilities have to be installed every year for the event rather than racing at a circuit with pre-existing facilities.

The stormy weather ahead of the Las Vegas GP could also prove to be a logistical problem for teams arriving at the circuit ahead of the weekend's action.

