F1 Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The Brazilian Grand Prix starts today (Sunday, November 9) as Lando Norris looks to deliver a devastating blow to his title rivals to round off a dominant weekend.
The British driver extended his championship lead to nine points with a spring race win on Saturday, helped out by team-mate Oscar Piastri crashing out in the early stages.
Norris also goes into Sunday's main event with the upper hand over Piastri and fellow title rival Max Verstappen.
The McLaren star will start on pole position alongside Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, with Piastri forced to settle for the second row having only qualified in P4.
Verstappen will once again have his work cut out for him at Interlagos after suffering his first Q1 exit since Sochi 2021, meaning he will start Sunday's grand prix from P16. The reigning champion won last year's race in Brazil from P17, but has complained about the set-up of his RB21 all weekend long.
Here's how you can catch Sunday's F1 Brazilian Grand Prix in your region!
F1 Race time - Brazilian Grand Prix
The second race of the Brazilian GP weekend takes place today (Sunday, November 9) at 2pm local time (BRT).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local Time (BRT): 2pm
United States Eastern (ET): 12pm
United States Central (CT): 11am
United States Mountain (MT): 10am
United States Pacific (PT): 9am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix will be shown on ESPN2.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Mexico: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
