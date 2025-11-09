F1 Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

The Brazilian Grand Prix starts today (Sunday, November 9) as Lando Norris looks to deliver a devastating blow to his title rivals to round off a dominant weekend.

The British driver extended his championship lead to nine points with a spring race win on Saturday, helped out by team-mate Oscar Piastri crashing out in the early stages.

Norris also goes into Sunday's main event with the upper hand over Piastri and fellow title rival Max Verstappen.

The McLaren star will start on pole position alongside Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, with Piastri forced to settle for the second row having only qualified in P4.

Verstappen will once again have his work cut out for him at Interlagos after suffering his first Q1 exit since Sochi 2021, meaning he will start Sunday's grand prix from P16. The reigning champion won last year's race in Brazil from P17, but has complained about the set-up of his RB21 all weekend long.

Here's how you can catch Sunday's F1 Brazilian Grand Prix in your region!

F1 Race time - Brazilian Grand Prix

The second race of the Brazilian GP weekend takes place today (Sunday, November 9) at 2pm local time (BRT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local Time (BRT): 2pm

United States Eastern (ET): 12pm

United States Central (CT): 11am

United States Mountain (MT): 10am

United States Pacific (PT): 9am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix will be shown on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Mexico: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

