F1 Practice Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Sheona Mountford
F1 is back at the iconic Interlagos circuit this weekend for the Brazilian Grand Prix, with 33 points on offer thanks to a sprint race.

Sunday's grand prix is the 21st of 24 in the 2025 season, with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen all squabbling over the championship.

Following a stunning weekend at the Mexican GP, Norris arrives in Brazil as the in-form driver, but does Piastri have what it takes to once again usurp his team-mate?

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton will drive in front of a home crowd for the first time in a Ferrari at the Brazilian GP, where he will hope to score his first F1 podium in scarlet.

Due to the sprint format at the Brazilian GP, only one practice session will take place today (Friday, November 7) making it all the more crucial for drivers to get to grips with the track.

What time is F1 practice today?

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

FP1 start times - Friday, November 7

Local Time (BRT): 11:30am
United States Eastern (ET):9:30am
United States Central (CT):8:30am
United States Mountain (MT): 7:30am
United States Pacific (PT): 6:30am

TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix practice will be shown on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Mexico: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

