F1 Practice Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 is back at the iconic Interlagos circuit this weekend for the Brazilian Grand Prix, with 33 points on offer thanks to a sprint race.

Sunday's grand prix is the 21st of 24 in the 2025 season, with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen all squabbling over the championship.

Following a stunning weekend at the Mexican GP, Norris arrives in Brazil as the in-form driver, but does Piastri have what it takes to once again usurp his team-mate?

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton will drive in front of a home crowd for the first time in a Ferrari at the Brazilian GP, where he will hope to score his first F1 podium in scarlet.

Due to the sprint format at the Brazilian GP, only one practice session will take place today (Friday, November 7) making it all the more crucial for drivers to get to grips with the track.

What time is F1 practice today?

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

FP1 start times - Friday, November 7

Local Time (BRT): 11:30am

United States Eastern (ET):9:30am

United States Central (CT):8:30am

United States Mountain (MT): 7:30am

United States Pacific (PT): 6:30am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix practice will be shown on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Mexico: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

