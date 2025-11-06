F1 rookie could break Lewis Hamilton record this weekend...with a heavy headstart

Change your timezone:

One of Lewis Hamilton's longest-standing F1 records could be broken as soon as this weekend, by his Mercedes replacement.

Kimi Antonelli is just four races from the end of his rookie season, having been chosen to replace the seven-time champion at just 18 years old.

Antonelli has had a brilliant rookie season, claiming his first pole position - albeit in a sprint - and his first grand prix podium, while sitting comfortably in seventh in the drivers' championship standings.

And it means that Antonelli is just 13 points away from beating Hamilton's all-time record for the most amount of points in a rookie season, meaning he could break it as early as this weekend if he gets himself onto the podium.

Hamilton claimed 109 points in his maiden season in the sport back in 2007, missing out on the championship title by a single point, with Kimi Raikkonen stealing it from him at the 2007 Brazilian GP.

Hamilton claimed four race wins in the 2007 season in what is largely regarded as the greatest rookie season of all time. Antonelli's rookie season hasn't quite reached those heights, but he can overtake Hamilton's record in terms of the number of points on the championship standings.

How does Antonelli's rookie season compare?

When we compare Antonelli's rookie season with drivers that have had their rookie years since the new scoring system came in for the 2010 season, it does stand up very well.

Current championship challenger Oscar Piastri claimed 97 points for McLaren in 2023, the same number of points that Antonelli currently has with four race weekends remaining.

2025 championship leader Lando Norris had his debut season back in 2019 and claimed 49 points, while four-time world champion Max Verstappen's 2015 rookie year also saw him claim 49 points.

So, it's safe to say that Antonelli has had a very strong first season in the sport. But I don't think we're under any illusions that his is better than Hamilton's when he came so close to being a rookie world champion in 2007.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: The gap between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen after Mexico Grand Prix

Related