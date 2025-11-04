Change your timezone:

Axed Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell are involved in a beef with their neighbors in the English countryside. Again.

The (former) F1 power couple have come under fire for 'building without permission' at their £9.2million Oxfordshire mansion.

Ex-Red Bull team principal Horner and Halliwell live on the Oxfordshire border in leafy Marston Saint Lawrence, near Banbury, and have angered locals for building a summer house, apparently without the required planning permission.

Per local planning official Forrest Childs, he had refused permission to build an oak-framed pergola and gazebo at the couple’s mansion, ruling that the unauthorized developments had spoilt the view 'to and from' the historic church.

He wrote: "Both structures are located between the Grade II listed house and Grade I listed Church of St. Lawrence.

"Whilst noted as well-constructed, the pergola lies in direct sight of the church when viewed from this garden area to the east of the house and detracts from views of the church, which is Grade I listed and therefore impacts its setting.

"The Grade I listed church was considered to have an unspoilt immediate setting prior to the construction of these buildings."

Locals have their say on Halliwell-Horner construction

Several locals have submitted objections to the application and enforcement action could see the structures being forcibly removed.

Childs added: “The gazebo sits around 1.3m above the boundary wall and is visible from the public realm.

“The pergola sits marginally below the boundary wall and cannot be viewed from the public realm, however, is prominent within the immediate setting of the listed dwelling.

“The proposed development, by reason its size, positioning and appearance, would result in an unacceptable form of development, and would be considered an unsympathetic addition within the curtilage of the listed building.”

One local argued: “The council would have been onsite to know this construction has been built for at least four months when signing off a swimming pool and other construction.

"Questions need to be asked and answered. Somehow, a 30-foot-long pergola was missed."

Another local argued that more had been built, including a sauna block, and added: "This has already been built, along with a sauna block higher than the wall, which in a conservation area is unacceptable."

A third added: “This was once a beautiful, quaint property and plot in this conservation area. Where are you inspectors, or do the rules not apply here?"

This isn’t the first time Horner and Halliwell’s planning has caused beef with local residents, and last year the couple were granted permission to construct a second pool despite protestations from neighbours.

