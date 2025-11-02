Lewis Hamilton reveals how interest in fashion, music and film helped F1 success

Change your timezone:

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has claimed that his creative passions away from the sport have actually helped his success, rather than hindered it.

The seven-time world champion is one of the best to ever do it in F1, but he has never shied away from his interests away from the race track during his time in the sport.

Hamilton has been one of the few F1 figures to transcend the sport and dominate popular culture, extending his influence to fashion, film and production.

This year alone, Hamilton has added Met Gala co-chair to his resume and a production credit with the movie F1, which has grossed $629.5 million worldwide.

Before this, and throughout his title-winning years at Mercedes, Hamilton also launched his own clothing line with designer Tommy Hilfiger and co-founded a vegan restaurant chain Neat Burger.

Hamilton: Tapping into creativity keeps me uplifted

In response, Hamilton insisted his interest in fashion, film and music was not a hindrance to his F1 success but rather a help, and that tapping into his creative side was a means of keeping himself uplifted and inspired, which stopped him from becoming miserable and only focusing on his 'work'.

“It’s not a question of distraction. Everyone can get distracted, one way or another,” Hamilton explained.

“It’s about how you decide to deploy your energy and create a sense of balance.

"You’ve got to have a creative balance, you can’t just work every hour of your life because you’ll be miserable.

“How do you find things that inspire you and keep you uplifted? Tapping into your creativity is one way.”

