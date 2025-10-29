Lando Norris reveals crunch McLaren talks that led to Mexico GP dominance

Change your timezone:

McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed crunch talks with his team that helped them provide him with a car capable of dominating at the Mexico Grand Prix.

After an incredibly strong weekend in Mexico City, Norris has now reclaimed the lead in the drivers' championship for the first time since April, with Oscar Piastri only able to finish fifth at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The narrative surrounding Norris is a far cry from that of the Dutch GP, where the Brit suffered an engine oil lane failure and left Zandvoort with zero points, with Piastri 34 points ahead in the standings at that stage, and many claiming that the title fight was over.

Norris reveals brutally honest Singapore GP debrief

Fast forward two months, and how abruptly the championship battle has changed, with Norris the in-form driver heading into the remaining four rounds.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Mexican GP, Norris explained where this turnaround in performance has emerged from, claiming he held a very honest debrief with the team after the Singapore Grand Prix, where he finished second but had still felt uncomfortable in the car.

“Last year, I felt very good with the car, I could perform better. This year, I've struggled to get to grips with it.

“It's been incredibly quick, but it's clearly still difficult to drive. But when you get in that sweet spot, you can make it work, and it's still something that over the last few weekends I've struggled with, even in Singapore

“We had our debrief and we sat down for half an hour, and I was like: ‘Guys, this is exactly the car I don't want, this is the reason why we can't win more races [and] why we're not gonna win in the future, is if we keep having a car that doesn't give me what I need’.

“This weekend [in Mexico], I just had a little bit more what I need, and I can perform how I did this weekend. It's as simple as that.”

Norris doubted himself earlier this season

During the first half of the season, it was Piastri who emerged as McLaren's more stable, consistent driver, enjoying a purple patch that saw him win four out of the first six races.

Reflecting on that period of time, Norris admitted to doubting himself and how pace from MCL39 eluded him.

“At times at the beginning of the year, I certainly did,” he concluded.

“Because I never want to blame my car, and certainly when the car was winning and Oscar was winning, the last thing I ever could do is use the excuse that my car is not good enough.

“But I wasn't getting up to grips and wasn't finding a way to make it work, and I'm finding a better way to make it work now. It's as simple as that.”

The 2025 title race is far from decided, with Max Verstappen ever present behind McLaren and 36 points behind Norris in the standings.

If this season has proven anything, it is that the in-form driver one race can be usurped very easily in the next.

