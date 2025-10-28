Helmet Marko reveals when Red Bull will make 2026 driver decision

Change your timezone:

Red Bull will not confirm their 2026 driver lineup until after the end of the season, Helmut Marko has confirmed.

Aside from Alpine, Red Bull and Racing Bulls are the only teams yet to confirm their driver lineup for next season, with key decisions set to be made in the coming months.

Red Bull have long been deliberating who will drive next to Max Verstappen in 2026, with the team initially expected to come to a decision after last weekend’s Mexican GP.

However, Red Bull have been so focused on Verstappen’s title resurgence, with the champion now within 36 points of Lando Norris, that they have delayed the decision until the end of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany after the Mexican GP, Red Bull executive Helmut Marko confirmed: “We're postponing the driver decision until the end of the season.

Who are the candidates to race at Red Bull in 2026?

Yuki Tsunoda, Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson all emerged point-less from Sunday’s Mexican GP, with three drivers' performances under scrutiny as they vie for a spot on the 2026 grid.

Thus far, Hadjar is the favourite to claim the second seat alongside Verstappen, bolstered by a podium finish in Zandvoort and his two rivals being unable to perform in the Red Bull seat this year.

Tsunoda and Lawson are not secure in their seats at Racing Bulls either, with youngsters such as Arvid Lindblad and Alex Dunne also gunning for a chance in F1.

Lindblad replaced Verstappen during FP1 at the Mexican GP, where the Brit set the sixth fastest time and crucially finished ahead of Tsunoda, who only managed P8.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 during the Mexican GP weekend, Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane claimed five drivers were in contention for the Red Bull seat in 2026.

"There's five drivers. We know for sure Max won't be in our car. It’ll be two out of the other four, is what I would say at the moment. We are still looking at things,” Permane explained.

"Both teams are in a reasonably tight constructors' battle, so us not talking about drivers for next year is helping that stability."

