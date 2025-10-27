Lewis Hamilton offers downbeat reaction after Mexican GP penalty

Change your timezone:

Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton felt he couldn't have done things any differently after being hit with a penalty during Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix.

After a strong qualifying on Saturday, Hamilton lined up third on the grid behind pole-sitter Lando Norris and teammate Charles Leclerc, and heading into turn one, he looked in position to improve that further.

Hamilton, Norris, Leclerc, and Max Verstappen went four abreast into the first corner, only for chaos to ensue as the Monegasque and Dutchman went deep and cut the corner.

Later on lap six, Verstappen then attempted a lunge on Hamilton for third into turn one, making contact with the Brit's Ferrari and pushing him out wide as he did so before cutting the grass at turn three.

As a result, Verstappen led heading down the straight into turn four, but as Hamilton attempted to outbrake him on the outside, he locked up and was forced to take to the escape road.

Hamilton responds to disappointing result at Mexican GP

Speaking to the media after the Mexican GP, Hamilton was a stark contrast to his jubilant self following qualifying on Saturday and delivered a series of simple and measured responses to mask his disappointment.

"It was fun at the start, and it didn't end up the way I'd hoped. That's motor racing,” he said abruptly.

When referring to the incident that saw him penalized by the FIA, Hamilton said: “It's very, very dirty offline, and I did the best I could to bring the car back to the track safely.

"That's all I could hope for.”

Hamilton was further probed about what he could take from the weekend, and although the champion remained positive, he again delivered limited insight.

"Yes, there are some positives. We got some points, at least,” he concluded.

