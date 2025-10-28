Change your timezone:

Despite having once shared a fierce rivalry on track, Lewis Hamilton has opened up on the 'amazing' relationship he has with fellow Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton and Vettel are two of the finest drivers that the sport has ever produced and dominated F1 in the 2010s, winning nine out of 10 championships in those years, with a total of 11 combined when you factor in Hamilton's success in 2008.

The pair even fought for the title on occasion, with the then Mercedes and Ferrari drivers coming up against each other in 2017 and 2018, although it would be Hamilton who emerged on top in both seasons.

Throughout their rivalry there were plenty of controversial moments, including the infamous 'He brake tested me’ quote from the 2017 Azerbaijan GP, where Vettel banged the wheel of Hamilton’s car after he believed the champion brake-tested him.

In 2022, Vettel addressed the incident with Hamilton in a press conference and apologised for his actions, where the pair revealed their ‘friendship' had 'got better’.

Hamilton 'forever grateful' for Vettel relationship

Speaking to ESPN ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked about his friendship with Vettel and the champion revealed that the German has stayed in touch throughout his Ferrari career.

“And when I talk about an all-around driver, I mean as a human being. Someone that has empathy. Someone that understands. That's super, super competitive. But [can] put that aside.

“He understands people. He understands that there's a much bigger picture than just us. And there's no 'me, me, me' with him. It's about bringing people together. And I love that he's utilising his platform.

“He stood by me through quite an intense time. And he's doing great things today. And he's got a beautiful family. And we stay in touch. And he supports me through my weekends. He sends me texts. And yeah, I'm forever grateful for the relationship."

Vettel and Hamilton remain two of the most vocal voices in F1 concerning social justice issues, with the four-time champion joining the Brit and taking the knee before races as part of the ‘We Race as One’ initiative.

