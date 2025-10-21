Lewis Hamilton set to miss Mexican Grand Prix session

Change your timezone:

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton looks set to not be taking part in the first session at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.

Ferrari have confirmed that World Endurance Championship driver Antonio Fuoco will be in one of their cars for FP1 in Mexico City, with it highly likely to be the seven-time champion that makes way.

This decision comes as part of the team's obligation to give four practice sessions to rookie drivers over the course of the year.

Charles Leclerc has already given up his own spot for Dino Beganovic in Bahrain and Austria, which means it's now likely to be Hamilton's turn to spend an hour on the sidelines, hoping that he doesn't watch his red racing machine hurtling toward one of the unforgiving walls at the Mexican track.

2024 Le Mans winner Fuoco reacted to the news on Instagram, with a post captioned: "Got the call. Mexico see you on track for FP1. Let’s do this."

The 29-year-old's first taste of F1 action came more than a decade ago, stepping in for a two-day testing session at the Red Bull Ring in June 2015, and has hopped in for sporadic testing sessions in the intervening years.

Related