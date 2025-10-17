F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

With the F1 sprint format in action once again this weekend, sprint qualifying is set to take place today - Friday, October 17 - at the United States Grand Prix.

Just one single practice session will take place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, before the qualifying action gets underway, which will then be followed by Saturday's sprint race.

Last time out at the Singapore Grand Prix, Mercedes star George Russell was the race winner, although all of the talk post-race was about McLaren.

Not only did the papaya outfit secure another constructors' championship under the lights in Marina Bay, but they also caused yet more debate in the F1 community, with Oscar Piastri having felt slighted by Lando Norris after an incident at the start of the race.

The McLaren pair head into this weekend separated by 22 points in the race for the drivers' championship, with Piastri leading the way and Norris in second.

With extra points up for grabs via the sprint this weekend, it will certainly be interesting to see how the championship battle looks come Sunday evening and whether or not Max Verstappen in third can continue to close the gap, currently 63 points shy of Piastri.

What time is F1 sprint qualifying today?

In Austin, Texas, this weekend's US Grand Prix sprint qualifying action is set to start at 4:30pm local time (CT), which means a start time of 5:30pm ET.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (CT): 4:30pm

United States Eastern (ET): 5:30pm

United States Central (CT): 4:30pm

United States Mountain (MT): 3:30pm

United States Pacific (PT): 2:30pm



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's US Grand Prix sprint qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

