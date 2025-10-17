F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
With the F1 sprint format in action once again this weekend, sprint qualifying is set to take place today - Friday, October 17 - at the United States Grand Prix.
Just one single practice session will take place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, before the qualifying action gets underway, which will then be followed by Saturday's sprint race.
Last time out at the Singapore Grand Prix, Mercedes star George Russell was the race winner, although all of the talk post-race was about McLaren.
Not only did the papaya outfit secure another constructors' championship under the lights in Marina Bay, but they also caused yet more debate in the F1 community, with Oscar Piastri having felt slighted by Lando Norris after an incident at the start of the race.
The McLaren pair head into this weekend separated by 22 points in the race for the drivers' championship, with Piastri leading the way and Norris in second.
With extra points up for grabs via the sprint this weekend, it will certainly be interesting to see how the championship battle looks come Sunday evening and whether or not Max Verstappen in third can continue to close the gap, currently 63 points shy of Piastri.
With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!
What time is F1 sprint qualifying today?
In Austin, Texas, this weekend's US Grand Prix sprint qualifying action is set to start at 4:30pm local time (CT), which means a start time of 5:30pm ET.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Local time (CT): 4:30pm
United States Eastern (ET): 5:30pm
United States Central (CT): 4:30pm
United States Mountain (MT): 3:30pm
United States Pacific (PT): 2:30pm
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's US Grand Prix sprint qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN2.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
