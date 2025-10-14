Verstappen backed to win 'best championship yet' at expense of Norris and Piastri

Change your timezone:

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has been backed to win the best championship of his career so far in 2025.

That would, of course, come at the expense of McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, whom many have believed would lift the title come the end of the season for quite some time, and currently sit first and second in the championship.

However, Verstappen has been backed to overturn the current deficit he faces by 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve, who has warned the McLaren pair they need to 'wake up'.

Villeneuve backs Verstappen for F1 title

McLaren wrapped up the constructors' championship at the Singapore Grand Prix last time out, but they're still wanting one of their drivers to become the first racer to win the drivers' championship for the team since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

However, recent team orders fiascos and battles between the drivers have allowed four-time champion Max Verstappen back into the hunt.

After finishing either first or second in each of the last four races, Verstappen is now just 63 points behind Piastri in what looks potentially to be a three-way battle in the final six race weekends of the season.

Three of those six race weekends are also sprint weekends with extra points on offer, allowing Verstappen more chances to try and close the gap to his McLaren rivals.

Now, speaking at the Trento Festival dello Sport, Villeneuve made it clear who he is backing for success, and why.

"Verstappen," the 1997 champion predicted. "And so it will be his best world championship yet.

"The two McLarens are suffering too much under the pressure. They need to wake up."

