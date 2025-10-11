George Russell Mercedes contract negotiations handed new twist

Change your timezone:

Mercedes 'haven't got another choice' but to offer F1 star George Russell a new long-term deal even if they want to give him a short-term contract, according to former racer Johnny Herbert.

Russell has performed exceptionally in 2025, claiming two race wins and six further podiums to propel his team into second in the constructors' championship, only behind the dominant McLaren team.

Yet, as it stands, both Russell and his teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli are set to be out of contract at the end of 2025, although Toto Wolff has confirmed that they will both be in the cars in 2026, and that it's just a matter of time before contracts are signed.

Mercedes had very publicly been pursuing Verstappen earlier in the year, but the Dutchman eventually confirmed that he would be staying with Red Bull in 2026 after the summer break.

That led to the presumption that new deals for Russell and Antonelli would be announced soon after, but it's now October and official confirmation has not yet been provided.

Now, Herbert has said that Mercedes cannot just offer Russell a short-term deal, and that they're going to have to give him a multi-year contract, because of his fine performances in 2025, even if there is a chance that they might be able to Verstappen for the 2027 season.

"He had achieved enough before Singapore," Herbert told Betting Lounge. "Now it should be a slam dunk for Mercedes, Toto Wolff and George Russell who once again showed that special ability that he does have.

"It’s not as if he consistently has the best car. But when it is in that window, George delivers.

"That shows a fantastic strength that I think he will be able to take anywhere in the F1 paddock if he doesn’t get a deal that he wants from Mercedes.

"Whatever team he goes to, he's got this inner confidence. Some people don't like it on the outside because he's overly confident. I think people see it as arrogance.

"But it's not. It's just his way of expressing himself. Max does it differently. Max is very flippant with some of the comments when he's asked a question by the media sometimes. That's his way of dealing with it. But he does the job.

"He doesn’t muck up races, He’s under pressure in the F1 pressure cooker and he delivers. So, it would be foolish if Mercedes didn’t give him his new long-term deal. He deserves it. And they haven't got another choice, put it that way."

When will Russell and Antonelli sign new contracts?

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has constantly reiterated that both Antonelli and Russell will be in the two Mercedes seats in 2026, but there is currently only two months left on their current deals.

Wolff keeps on 'confirming' his driver lineup, as he did at the Singapore Grand Prix, but words are different to ink on the paper.

Russell is in a unique position in that Mercedes are both his F1 team and his managers as he has been a part of the Mercedes driver academy since his younger racing days.

There's no doubt that the 27-year-old deserves a new contract and will get one, but it is strange how long it is taking to get over the line, particularly given 2026 is such a crucial year in F1.

