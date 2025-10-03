Toto Wolff issues Kimi Antonelli demotion update

Change your timezone:

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has issued an update on rumours of a Kimi Antonelli demotion for the 2026 season.

Antonelli has not signed a new contract with Mercedes as of yet, and as it stands his final race with the team will be the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

However, he is expected to sign a new deal soon, with both he and team-mate George Russell in the same position where no new contract has been officially announced.

Wolff has constantly reiterated that both Russell and Antonelli will be in his two cars next season and that there is no rush to get the contracts signed, but there has been rumours of some Russell frustration.

Meanwhile, rookie Antonelli's performances have fallen off dramatically following a strong start to the season, only scoring points in four of the last 11 race weekends.

This has led to rumours that he could be used as part of a swap deal with a team that Mercedes have a strong partnership with, Williams, with the 19-year-old heading there to partner Alex Albon, and Carlos Sainz joining Mercedes for what is set to be a crucial 2026 season.

However, Wolff has now disbanded these rumours for good, telling Sky Italia that he has full confidence in Antonelli.

"All these stories, that we are thinking of sending Kimi to Williams or Alpine are completely nonsense," Wolff said. "Zero.

"Kimi will stay 100% at Mercedes next year, all the stories are lies... actually I see him smiling now."

Antonelli - who was sat down as part of the same interview - then interrupted, saying: "Let's say that he told it to me in a different way that it's better not to say."

Wolff replied: "No. I told him what would I do if that actually happened but it's impossible to say on television."

Who will drive for Mercedes in 2026?

Wolff is very confident that Mercedes' driver lineup in 2026 will be Antonelli and Russell.

However, that leaves the question as to why it still hasn't been finalised and officially announced, with 2026 such a big year for the team with new regulations sweeping into the sport.

Mercedes and Wolff were publicly pursuing the services of Max Verstappen for much of 2025, but the four-time world champion has now confirmed that he will be staying at Red Bull for the 2026 season.

There is no reason to suggest that Mercedes' driver won't be Russell and Antonelli, but reports have stated that Russell was unhappy at Mercedes' attempt at trying to sign Verstappen while the Brit was in such good form, and that he and Wolff are still trying to come to an agreement about a new deal.

