Lewis Hamilton calls for fan support in heartfelt Roscoe message

Following the tragic death of his beloved bulldog Roscoe, Lewis Hamilton has called on his fans to show their support for a close ally.

On Monday, the seven-time F1 champion sadly announced that his beloved bulldog Roscoe had passed away on Sunday evening.

Last week, Hamilton revealed that Roscoe had been placed into a medically induced coma after his heart had stopped while under sedation and undergoing checks for pneumonia, with the tragic update emerging a few days later.

The 12-year-old bulldog was a familiar face in the paddock and a social media phenomenon, with his Instagram page followed by 1.3 million accounts at the time of his death.

Hamilton shares heartfelt Roscoe message

However, Roscoe was not always in the paddock, and Hamilton has now taken to his Instagram story to thank and ask fans to show support to his friend, Kirstin McMillan, for her hard work having trained and cared for Roscoe when he was not able to be around.

"I want you to take the time to uplift my amazing friend Kirstin," Hamilton wrote.

"She trained both Roscoe and Coco and treated them like family. She helped look after their health and it is really through her that Roscoe lived so long.

"While I was travelling she would take care of him and loved him as if he was hers. She was there every day, all day. Even with a family and other dogs to look after, she never missed a day.

"We stood together when letting Roscoe go. I am so grateful to have had her in my life and Roscoe’s life. There is nobody like you Kirstin. Thank you."

Credit: @lewishamilton on Instagram

