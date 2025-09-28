close global

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of Team Penske NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano

Five NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to be demoted ahead of the green flag at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon, including all three Team Penske stars.

After a strong showing in New Hampshire last Sunday, the 1.5-mile track in Kansas City has proved a tougher challenge for Team Penske, with Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Austin Cindric qualifying 37th, 35th and 26th, respectively.

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Kansas start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Of course, Blaney did not set a lap time in qualifying after a crash in practice, as a result of which he will start Sunday's race in a backup car, which sees him demoted to the very back of the field.

However, after Team Penske made 'unapproved adjustments' to Logano's No. 22 and Cindric's No. 2, they will also join their teammate in being sent to the rear ahead of the green flag.

Team Penske only makes up three of the five aforementioned drivers, however, with Shane van Gisbergen and Michael McDowell also set to be sent to the rear back before the action gets underway.

Unlike the Team Penske drivers though, Van Gisbergen and McDowell must also serve a stop-and-go penalty after taking the green flag.

READ MORE: Kyle Busch NASCAR split explained by crew chief

NASCAR Kansas revised starting lineup

Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race, factoring in the above five drivers dropping to the rear ahead of the green flag.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team
1Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota
8Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota
11William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota
13Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford
14Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports Ford
15Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing Ford
16Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
19Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing Ford
20AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports Ford
23John Hunter Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota
24Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford
25Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford
26Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
27Daniel Suarez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
28Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing Ford
29Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing Toyota
30Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
31Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing Ford
32JJ Yeley (44)NY Racing Team Chevrolet
33Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34Shane van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
35Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske Ford
36Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford
37Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford

READ MORE: Michael Jordan 'bugged' for MONTHS before NASCAR champion finally got his wish

