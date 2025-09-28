Change your timezone:

Five NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to be demoted ahead of the green flag at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon, including all three Team Penske stars.

After a strong showing in New Hampshire last Sunday, the 1.5-mile track in Kansas City has proved a tougher challenge for Team Penske, with Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Austin Cindric qualifying 37th, 35th and 26th, respectively.

Of course, Blaney did not set a lap time in qualifying after a crash in practice, as a result of which he will start Sunday's race in a backup car, which sees him demoted to the very back of the field.

However, after Team Penske made 'unapproved adjustments' to Logano's No. 22 and Cindric's No. 2, they will also join their teammate in being sent to the rear ahead of the green flag.

Team Penske only makes up three of the five aforementioned drivers, however, with Shane van Gisbergen and Michael McDowell also set to be sent to the rear back before the action gets underway.

Unlike the Team Penske drivers though, Van Gisbergen and McDowell must also serve a stop-and-go penalty after taking the green flag.

NASCAR Kansas revised starting lineup

Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race, factoring in the above five drivers dropping to the rear ahead of the green flag.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team 1 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 11 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford 14 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports Ford 15 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing Ford 16 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 17 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing Ford 20 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 21 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports Ford 23 John Hunter Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 24 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team Ford 25 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 27 Daniel Suarez (99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 28 Brad Keselowski (6) RFK Racing Ford 29 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing Toyota 30 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 31 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing Ford 32 JJ Yeley (44) NY Racing Team Chevrolet 33 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Shane van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 35 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford 36 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford 37 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford

