Team Penske stars among five NASCAR Cup Series drivers demoted at Kansas
Five NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to be demoted ahead of the green flag at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon, including all three Team Penske stars.
After a strong showing in New Hampshire last Sunday, the 1.5-mile track in Kansas City has proved a tougher challenge for Team Penske, with Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Austin Cindric qualifying 37th, 35th and 26th, respectively.
Of course, Blaney did not set a lap time in qualifying after a crash in practice, as a result of which he will start Sunday's race in a backup car, which sees him demoted to the very back of the field.
However, after Team Penske made 'unapproved adjustments' to Logano's No. 22 and Cindric's No. 2, they will also join their teammate in being sent to the rear ahead of the green flag.
Team Penske only makes up three of the five aforementioned drivers, however, with Shane van Gisbergen and Michael McDowell also set to be sent to the rear back before the action gets underway.
Unlike the Team Penske drivers though, Van Gisbergen and McDowell must also serve a stop-and-go penalty after taking the green flag.
NASCAR Kansas revised starting lineup
Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race, factoring in the above five drivers dropping to the rear ahead of the green flag.
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|1
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|2
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|3
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|5
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|6
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|8
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|9
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|10
|Erik Jones (43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|11
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|12
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|13
|Josh Berry (21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|14
|Noah Gragson (4)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|15
|Chris Buescher (17)
|RFK Racing Ford
|16
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|17
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|19
|Ryan Preece (60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|20
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|21
|Justin Haley (7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|22
|Todd Gilliland (34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|23
|John Hunter Nemechek (42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|24
|Cole Custer (41)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|25
|Zane Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|26
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|27
|Daniel Suarez (99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|28
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|29
|Riley Herbst (35)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|30
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|31
|Cody Ware (51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|32
|JJ Yeley (44)
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|33
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|34
|Shane van Gisbergen (88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|35
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske Ford
|36
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
|37
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske Ford
