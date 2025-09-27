close global

An image of Team Penske NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Logano in danger after Penske apocalypse at Kansas

Chris Deeley
After a close-fought NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, Chase Briscoe will start Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET from pole position as one half of a Joe Gibbs Racing front-row lockout with Denny Hamlin.

The JGR star set the fastest lap of all 37 drivers at Kansas Speedway with a blistering 29.987-second time, enough to beat teammate Hamlin, who was 0.101 seconds behind.

Team Penske had looked the fastest of the playoff organizations last weekend at New Hampshire, but had a disastrous start to Saturday when Ryan Blaney blew a tire and wrecked in practice, leaving him unable to qualify and putting him into the spare car for the race.

On a disastrous afternoon for the team, Joey Logano managed to survive his own blown tire in practice, a little before Austin Cindric put himself behind the 8-ball by hitting the wall in qualifying – not enough to wreck, but enough to ruin his lap and cause concerns about whether his car will need fixing – before Logano qualified down in 35th.

Cindric will be the highest starting Penske car all the way down in 26th, with Logano 35th and Blaney 37th before any penalties for adjustments or tech failures.

While Blaney is locked into the Round of 8 thanks to last weekend's week, Cindric sits well below the cut line at -19, with Logano car from safe at +24 before Sunday's race and next week at the Roval – and every car behind him in the standings starting in the top 12 at Kansas.

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell rounded out the top five, with Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain and Erik Jones rounding out the top 10.

With that said, let's take a look at the full results and times below!

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Kansas?

After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at Kansas Speedway, here are the full results and starting lineup for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap
1Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota29.987 sec
2Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.101
3Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.114
4Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.170
5Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.178
6Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.241
7Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota+0.287
8Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.302
9Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.305
10Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.327
11William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.339
12Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota+0.341
13Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford+0.348
14Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.403
15Chris Buescher (17)Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford+0.404
16Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.432
17Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.435
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet+0.447
19Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing Ford+0.451
20AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet+0.465
21Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.504
22Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.511
23Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.517
24Shane van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.541
25John Hunter Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.579
26Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske Ford+0.602
27Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford+0.605
28Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.644
29Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.680
30Daniel Suarez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.740
31Brad Keselowski (6)Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford+0.741
32Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing Toyota+0.771
33Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet+0.849
34Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing Ford+1.126
35Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford+1.551
36JJ Yeley (44)NY Racing Team Chevrolet+2.293
37Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske FordNo Time

