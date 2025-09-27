NASCAR Qualifying Results: Logano in danger after Penske apocalypse at Kansas
After a close-fought NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, Chase Briscoe will start Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET from pole position as one half of a Joe Gibbs Racing front-row lockout with Denny Hamlin.
The JGR star set the fastest lap of all 37 drivers at Kansas Speedway with a blistering 29.987-second time, enough to beat teammate Hamlin, who was 0.101 seconds behind.
Team Penske had looked the fastest of the playoff organizations last weekend at New Hampshire, but had a disastrous start to Saturday when Ryan Blaney blew a tire and wrecked in practice, leaving him unable to qualify and putting him into the spare car for the race.
On a disastrous afternoon for the team, Joey Logano managed to survive his own blown tire in practice, a little before Austin Cindric put himself behind the 8-ball by hitting the wall in qualifying – not enough to wreck, but enough to ruin his lap and cause concerns about whether his car will need fixing – before Logano qualified down in 35th.
Cindric will be the highest starting Penske car all the way down in 26th, with Logano 35th and Blaney 37th before any penalties for adjustments or tech failures.
While Blaney is locked into the Round of 8 thanks to last weekend's week, Cindric sits well below the cut line at -19, with Logano car from safe at +24 before Sunday's race and next week at the Roval – and every car behind him in the standings starting in the top 12 at Kansas.
Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell rounded out the top five, with Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain and Erik Jones rounding out the top 10.
With that said, let's take a look at the full results and times below!
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Kansas?
After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at Kansas Speedway, here are the full results and starting lineup for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET.
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|29.987 sec
|2
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.101
|3
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.114
|4
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.170
|5
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.178
|6
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.241
|7
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.287
|8
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.302
|9
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.305
|10
|Erik Jones (43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+0.327
|11
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.339
|12
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.341
|13
|Josh Berry (21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|+0.348
|14
|Noah Gragson (4)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.403
|15
|Chris Buescher (17)
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|+0.404
|16
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|+0.432
|17
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.435
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.447
|19
|Ryan Preece (60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|+0.451
|20
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|+0.465
|21
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.504
|22
|Justin Haley (7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.511
|23
|Todd Gilliland (34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.517
|24
|Shane van Gisbergen (88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.541
|25
|John Hunter Nemechek (42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+0.579
|26
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske Ford
|+0.602
|27
|Cole Custer (41)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|+0.605
|28
|Zane Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.644
|29
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|+0.680
|30
|Daniel Suarez (99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.740
|31
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|+0.741
|32
|Riley Herbst (35)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.771
|33
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|+0.849
|34
|Cody Ware (51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|+1.126
|35
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
|+1.551
|36
|JJ Yeley (44)
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|+2.293
|37
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske Ford
|No Time
