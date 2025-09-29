NASCAR Results Today: Hamlin denied in Kansas as Elliott snatches dramatic overtime victory
NASCAR Results Today: Hamlin denied in Kansas as Elliott snatches dramatic overtime victory
Chase Elliott is a NASCAR Cup Series winner once again, taking the Hollywood Casino 400 victory in a thrilling finish at Kansas Motor Speedway.
As the race went green for the final time, several stars looked in contention for the win, but Elliott wasn't really one of them down in eighth, and as the white flag fell, Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin looked the favorites
However, as the Nos. 23 and 11 made contact battling in the final turn, Elliott’s pace brought him into contention, with a momentum-killing bit of contact on Denny Hamlin’s Toyota proving decisive as he stormed to take the black and white checkered flag just 0.069 seconds ahead of his Joe Gibbs Racing rival.
With the victory, Elliott now joins Ryan Blaney in being locked into the Round of 8, taking the pressure off heading into the Charlotte Roval elimination race next time out.
Hamlin deserves an honorable mention for his driving on Sunday, producing a very strong display and sweeping both stages earlier in the race. However, the No. 11 Toyota was hit with a devastating power steering issue that plagued the latter third of his race just when he was looking on for the victory.
Hamlin wrestled the car back into contention late on after losing the lead during a late trip down pit road, but it wasn’t enough to deny Elliott his second victory of the season.
With all of that said, let’s take a look at the full race and stage results below!
Who won the NASCAR Kansas race today?
Here are the race results from Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|LEADER
|2
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|0.069 secs
|3
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|0.200 secs
|4
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|0.235 secs
|5
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|0.255 secs
|6
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|0.649 secs
|7
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|0.779 secs
|8
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|1.022 secs
|9
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|1.030 secs
|10
|Shane Van Gisbergen (88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|1.288 secs
|11
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|1.420 secs
|12
|Todd Gilliland (34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|1.453 secs
|13
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|1.668 secs
|14
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|1.713 secs
|15
|Chris Buescher (17)
|RFK Racing Ford
|1.866 secs
|16
|Erik Jones (43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|1.882 secs
|17
|Daniel Suárez (99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|2.091 secs
|18
|Justin Haley (7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|2.144 secs
|19
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|2.290 secs
|20
|Cole Custer (41)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|2.551 secs
|21
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
|2.573 secs
|22
|Riley Herbst (35)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|2.657 secs
|23
|Noah Gragson (4)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|3.034 secs
|24
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske Ford
|3.102 secs
|25
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|30.325 secs
|26
|Ryan Preece (60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|2 LAPS
|27
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|2 LAPS
|28
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|2 LAPS
|29
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|4 LAPS
|30
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske Ford
|4 LAPS
|31
|Zane Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|7 LAPS
|32
|John H. Nemechek (42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|7 LAPS
|33
|Josh Berry (21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|7 LAPS
|34
|JJ Yeley (44)
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|12 LAPS
|35
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|37 LAPS
|36
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|57 LAPS
|37
|Cody Ware (51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|220 LAPS
NASCAR Cup Series - Kansas Stage two results
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|1
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|2
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|3
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|5
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|6
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|7
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
|8
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|9
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske Ford
|10
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series - Kansas Stage one results
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|1
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|2
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|5
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|6
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|7
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
|8
|Chris Buescher (17)
|RFK Racing Ford
|9
|Zane Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|10
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
READ MORE: NASCAR announces penalties for multiple Cup Series teams at Kansas
