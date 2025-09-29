close global

An image of NASCAR driver Chase Elliott smiling

NASCAR Results Today: Hamlin denied in Kansas as Elliott snatches dramatic overtime victory

NASCAR Results Today: Hamlin denied in Kansas as Elliott snatches dramatic overtime victory

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of NASCAR driver Chase Elliott smiling

Chase Elliott is a NASCAR Cup Series winner once again, taking the Hollywood Casino 400 victory in a thrilling finish at Kansas Motor Speedway.

As the race went green for the final time, several stars looked in contention for the win, but Elliott wasn't really one of them down in eighth, and as the white flag fell, Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin looked the favorites

However, as the Nos. 23 and 11 made contact battling in the final turn, Elliott’s pace brought him into contention, with a momentum-killing bit of contact on Denny Hamlin’s Toyota proving decisive as he stormed to take the black and white checkered flag just 0.069 seconds ahead of his Joe Gibbs Racing rival.

With the victory, Elliott now joins Ryan Blaney in being locked into the Round of 8, taking the pressure off heading into the Charlotte Roval elimination race next time out.

Hamlin deserves an honorable mention for his driving on Sunday, producing a very strong display and sweeping both stages earlier in the race. However, the No. 11 Toyota was hit with a devastating power steering issue that plagued the latter third of his race just when he was looking on for the victory.

Hamlin wrestled the car back into contention late on after losing the lead during a late trip down pit road, but it wasn’t enough to deny Elliott his second victory of the season.

With all of that said, let’s take a look at the full race and stage results below!

Who won the NASCAR Kansas race today?

Here are the race results from Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap
1Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletLEADER
2Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota0.069 secs
3Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota0.200 secs
4Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota0.235 secs
5Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota0.255 secs
6Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet0.649 secs
7Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota0.779 secs
8Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing Ford1.022 secs
9William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet1.030 secs
10Shane Van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet1.288 secs
11Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet1.420 secs
12Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports Ford1.453 secs
13Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet1.668 secs
14Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet1.713 secs
15Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing Ford1.866 secs
16Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota1.882 secs
17Daniel Suárez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet2.091 secs
18Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet2.144 secs
19Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet2.290 secs
20Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford2.551 secs
21Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford2.573 secs
22Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing Toyota2.657 secs
23Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports Ford3.034 secs
24Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford3.102 secs
25Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota30.325 secs
26Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing Ford2 LAPS
27Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet2 LAPS
28Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet2 LAPS
29Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet4 LAPS
30Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske Ford4 LAPS
31Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford7 LAPS
32John H. Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota7 LAPS
33Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford7 LAPS
34JJ Yeley (44)NY Racing Team Chevrolet12 LAPS
35Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet37 LAPS
36AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet57 LAPS
37Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing Ford220 LAPS

NASCAR Cup Series - Kansas Stage two results

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team
1Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota
7Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford
8Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford
10Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series - Kansas Stage one results

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team
1Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford
8Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing Ford
9Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford
10Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

